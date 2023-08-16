PGA Tour 2023 BMW Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Aug. 16, 2023 7:15 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

Last weekend, we just missed out on a back-to-back winner with Tommy Fleetwood (+3000) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Let's see if we can lock in a nice payout at the BMW Championship this week.

This week's event is being played at Olympia Fields Country Club. The 108-year-old course is a par-70 that's approximately 7,350 yards long, featuring Bluegrass greens.

Patrick Cantlay has won the last two editions of this event, which were played at Wilmington Country Club and Caves Valley.

One big note from a gambling perspective, but this is the first event in a while where Scottie Scheffler isn't the favorite. That honor goes to Rory McIlroy, who opened at +650.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

McIlroy enters the tournament at +650, with Scottie Scheffler sitting close behind him at +700. Jon Rahm comes in at third on the odds board (+1000), followed by Cantlay, whose odds to three-peat sit at +1000 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Xander Schauffele (+1600) rounds out the top-five favorites.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top-10 favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD

Rory McIlroy +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Scottie Scheffler +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jon Rahm +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Patrick Cantlay +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Xander Schauffele +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Viktor Hovland +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Tommy Fleetwood +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Max Homa +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Tyrrell Hatton +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Collin Morikawa +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

"The Gimme"

Russell Henley top 20 (-110)

This course is tough, but Henley's game should fit just fine. He's also in great form, with nine top-20 finishes over his last 12 events. I'm betting on him to do more of the same this week.

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Jon Rahm +1000

Viktor Hovland +1600

Collin Morikawa +1800

If you follow me on Twitter , you know I love betting on golf long shots (longer than +3000). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

Here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling some pizza money on this week.

LONG-SHOT BETS TO MAKE

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Cameron Young +4000

Lee Hodges +11000

