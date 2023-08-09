PGA Tour 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Published Aug. 9, 2023 10:37 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

Last week we won big on Lucas Glover (+8000) at the Wyndham Championship . Let's see if we can replicate the magic as we turn our attention to TPC Southwind for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The course is a par 70 that is approximately 7,200 yards long with Bermudagrass greens.

The event's reigning champion, Will Zalatoris, is unfortunately out of this tournament due to injury.

As for gambling on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

As he has been with almost every tournament his year, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite entering the event at +600 on FanDuel Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for the second-best odds to win at +850. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are both listed at +1600, rounding out the top five.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

Odds & Field

Scottie Scheffler +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Rory McIlroy +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Jon Rahm +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Patrick Cantlay +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Xander Schauffele +1600 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Viktor Hovland +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Collin Morikawa +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tyrrell Hatton +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tommy Fleetwood +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Wyndham Clark +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Rickie Fowler +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

"The Gimme"

Tyrrell Hatton top 20 (-125)

Hatton's game fits this course perfectly, and he's been a machine over the last year. In that span, he’s finished in the top 20 16 times. He has a legit chance to take this whole thing down, but I'll play it safe here with a top-20 bet on him.

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Colin Morikawa +2200

Rickie Fowler +3000

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

If you follow me on Twitter , you know I love betting on golf long shots (longer than +3000). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday, like last weekend with Glover. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

Here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling some pizza money on.

LONG-SHOT BETS TO MAKE

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Harris English +10000

