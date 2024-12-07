College Football Who is Gunner Stockton? Everything to know about Georgia's redshirt sophomore QB Published Dec. 7, 2024 9:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Welcome to the spotlight, Gunner Stockton.

Georgia's redshirt sophomore quarterback was forced into action during Saturday's SEC Championship Game after starter Carson Beck went down with a right shoulder injury on the final play of the first half.

Staring at a 6-3 deficit with a conference title and a guaranteed spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff on the line, Stockton didn't flinch. Instead, the former four-star prospect led the Bulldogs on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession of the third quarter. He converted a pair of third-down conversations — one with his arm and one with his legs — on the drive, which concluded with a 10-yard rushing score by Trevor Etienne to put the Bulldogs up, 10-6.

Stockton went on to lead Georgia on a pair of long drives that each resulted in field goals, before putting together a memorable game-winning drive in overtime. He took a hard hit on a designed run in overtime, which led to his helmet flying off his head. Beck, who was noticeably injured, entered the game and handed the ball off to Etienne, who plowed into the end zone to win it for the Bulldogs.

"This kid is a winner, man," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Stockton after the game. "This kid is special."

Stockton finished 12-of-16 for 71 yards and an interception as the Bulldogs secured their third SEC title under Smart and a first-round bye in the CFP.

"I think it just goes back to the love I have for everybody in the locker room … just all the seniors and wanting them to go out the right way," Stockton said following the 22-19 win. "This is pretty awesome. It's just special to the guys I get to do it with."

With that, here is a look at everything to know about Gunner Stockton:

Gunner Stockton, Georgia QB

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Size: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

Hometown: Tiger, Georgia

As a prospect: Stockton was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports.com Composite Rankings. He was the No. 124 overall ranked player in the class and the No. 7-ranked quarterback prospect.

Career stats: 37-51 (72.5%), 354 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions.

Career Highs

*96 passing yards vs. Florida State, 2023

*12 completions vs. Texas, 2024

*16 attempts vs. Texas, 2024

*Two TD passes vs. Florida State, 2023

*Long pass of 31 vs. Florida State, 2023

*Long rush of 14 vs. UT Martin, Florida State, 2023

