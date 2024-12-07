College Football No. 5 Georgia pulls off another OT stunner, beating No. 2 Texas 22-19 for SEC title Updated Dec. 7, 2024 8:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Gunner Stockton, a little-known backup who had barely played for Georgia, came off the bench after an injury to Carson Beck and led the No. 5 Bulldogs to an improbable 22-19 overtime victory over No. 2 Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.

The Bulldogs (11-2) won their third SEC title under coach Kirby Smart, but the trophy comes with an even bigger prize — a first-round bye in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Georgia came into the game ranked fifth by the CFP, but now it is assured of playing in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal game on New Year's Day in pursuit of its third national title in four seasons.

Texas (11-2, No. 2 CFP) was denied an SEC title capper in its first season in the league and will be forced to host a first-round game on either Dec. 20 or 21. Both of its losses have been to the Bulldogs, who prevailed 30-15 when the powerhouse programs met in Austin during the regular season.

But the big question for Georgia amid the celebration was the health of Beck, the two-year starter who went down on the final play of the first half with an injured throwing arm.

Stockton, a third-year sophomore, had played only six games in his college career — all of them mere mop-ups of blowout wins. He guided the Bulldogs to a touchdown and two field goals before taking a hard hit on a run in overtime that sent his helmet flying.

Beck, who could barely lift his arm, came back in the game for first-and-goal at the 4.

All he had to do — and could do — was hand off to Trevor Etienne, who powered into the end zone to end the first overtime game in the SEC championship's 33-year history.

Georgia went beyond regulation to win for the second week in a row, following up an eight-overtime, 44-42 victory over Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale.

This one was even sweeter, especially after losing their offensive leader.

Beck went down on a wild final play of the first half while trying to heave one into the end zone. Trey Moore knocked the ball away with a blow to the right arm, setting off a wild scramble that ended with a couple of laterals and a Georgia lineman winding up with the ball.

More concerning for Georgia, Beck remained on the turf holding his throwing arm while teammates hovered over him. He finally trotted slowly off the field, but Smart said his day was done.

Not quite.

After holding Texas to a field goal on the opening possession of overtime, Stockton had to leave the game after a first-down run ended with a hit that knocked off his helmet.

Etienne took the handoff from Beck and powered up the middle. The ailing quarterback threw up his left arm in celebration, his right arm hanging by his side.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 358 yards, but was sacked six times and threw a pair of interceptions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

