Washington vs. Washington State: Prediction, odds, picks

The No. 4 Washington Huskies (11-0) and the Washington State Cougars (5-6) take the field for the 2023 edition of the Apple Cup on Saturday, November 25. The Huskies are double-digit, 16.5-point favorites.

The Huskies beat the Oregon State Beavers, 22-20, in their most recent contest. The Cougars beat the Colorado Buffaloes, 56-14, in their most recent contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Washington State and Washington — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Geoff Schwartz.

Washington vs. Washington State Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Location: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington

TV: FOX

Washington vs Washington State Betting Information updated as of November 24, 2023, 8:47 AM ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Washington -16.5 (-109) -826 +546 67 -110 -110

Washington vs. Washington State Prediction

Pick ATS: Washington (-16.5)

Pick OU: Under (67)

Prediction: Washington 40, Washington State 20

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

The Apple Cup features a Washington team that has clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game against a Washington State team that just beat Colorado 56-14.

I don’t see a Washington squad that's trying to go undefeated in the regular season having a poor showing. The Huskies offense did not score in the second half last weekend, so that dropped them down to fifth in points per drive, and it is facing a Cougars defense that allowed 44 to Arizona and 38 to Oregon. It even allowed 38 to the Sun Devils.

The Cougars defense cannot stop the Huskies and I think Washington will score at will. Give me the Huskies to cover.

PICK: Washington (-16) to win by more than 16 points

Washington vs. Washington State Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Huskies 42, Cougars 25.

The Huskies have an 89.2% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cougars have a 15.5% implied probability.

Washington has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

Washington State has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington vs. Washington State: Head-to-Head

The last two times Washington State and Washington have matched up, the two teams share a split 1-1 record.

In their past two head-to-head meetings, each team has covered one time while both games outpaced the total.

In their last two head-to-head matchups, Washington State has tallied 73 points against Washington, while allowing only 64 points.

Washington vs. Washington State: 2023 Stats Comparison

Washington Washington State Off. Points per Game (Rank) 39.3 (9) 32.6 (34) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 23.2 (49) 28.5 (93) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 14 (50) 19 (109) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 15 (61) 14 (81)

Washington 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Michael Penix Jr. QB 3,695 YDS (66.3%) / 30 TD / 7 INT

-5 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / -0.5 RUSH YPG Rome Odunze WR 66 REC / 1,206 YDS / 11 TD / 109.6 YPG Dillon Johnson RB 879 YDS / 11 TD / 79.9 YPG / 5.8 YPC

17 REC / 135 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.3 REC YPG Ja'Lynn Polk WR 55 REC / 943 YDS / 8 TD / 85.7 YPG Edefuan Ulofoshio LB 65 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Dominique Hampton CB 71 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Jabbar Muhammad CB 29 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 3 INT Carson Bruener LB 48 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Washington State 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Cameron Ward QB 3,419 YDS (66.6%) / 22 TD / 5 INT

163 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 14.8 RUSH YPG Josh Kelly WR 53 REC / 817 YDS / 7 TD / 74.3 YPG Lincoln Victor WR 78 REC / 772 YDS / 4 TD / 70.2 YPG Kyle Willams WR 56 REC / 758 YDS / 5 TD / 68.9 YPG Brennan Jackson DE 36 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK Sam Lockett III DB 46 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 2 INT Ron Stone Jr. DE 24 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Jaden Hicks DB 41 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

