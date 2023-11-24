Washington vs. Washington State: Prediction, odds, picks
The No. 4 Washington Huskies (11-0) and the Washington State Cougars (5-6) take the field for the 2023 edition of the Apple Cup on Saturday, November 25. The Huskies are double-digit, 16.5-point favorites.
The Huskies beat the Oregon State Beavers, 22-20, in their most recent contest. The Cougars beat the Colorado Buffaloes, 56-14, in their most recent contest.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Washington State and Washington — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Geoff Schwartz.
Washington vs. Washington State Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Live boxscore on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Washington
|-16.5 (-109)
|-826
|+546
|67
|-110
|-110
Washington vs. Washington State Prediction
- Pick ATS: Washington (-16.5)
- Pick OU: Under (67)
- Prediction: Washington 40, Washington State 20
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz
The Apple Cup features a Washington team that has clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game against a Washington State team that just beat Colorado 56-14.
I don’t see a Washington squad that's trying to go undefeated in the regular season having a poor showing. The Huskies offense did not score in the second half last weekend, so that dropped them down to fifth in points per drive, and it is facing a Cougars defense that allowed 44 to Arizona and 38 to Oregon. It even allowed 38 to the Sun Devils.
The Cougars defense cannot stop the Huskies and I think Washington will score at will. Give me the Huskies to cover.
PICK: Washington (-16) to win by more than 16 points
Washington vs. Washington State Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Huskies 42, Cougars 25.
- The Huskies have an 89.2% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cougars have a 15.5% implied probability.
- Washington has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- Washington State has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
Washington vs. Washington State: Head-to-Head
- The last two times Washington State and Washington have matched up, the two teams share a split 1-1 record.
- In their past two head-to-head meetings, each team has covered one time while both games outpaced the total.
- In their last two head-to-head matchups, Washington State has tallied 73 points against Washington, while allowing only 64 points.
Washington vs. Washington State: 2023 Stats Comparison
|Washington
|Washington State
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|39.3 (9)
|32.6 (34)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|23.2 (49)
|28.5 (93)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|14 (50)
|19 (109)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|15 (61)
|14 (81)
Washington 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|3,695 YDS (66.3%) / 30 TD / 7 INT
-5 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / -0.5 RUSH YPG
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|66 REC / 1,206 YDS / 11 TD / 109.6 YPG
|Dillon Johnson
|RB
|879 YDS / 11 TD / 79.9 YPG / 5.8 YPC
17 REC / 135 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.3 REC YPG
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|WR
|55 REC / 943 YDS / 8 TD / 85.7 YPG
|Edefuan Ulofoshio
|LB
|65 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Dominique Hampton
|CB
|71 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Jabbar Muhammad
|CB
|29 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 3 INT
|Carson Bruener
|LB
|48 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Washington State 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Cameron Ward
|QB
|3,419 YDS (66.6%) / 22 TD / 5 INT
163 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 14.8 RUSH YPG
|Josh Kelly
|WR
|53 REC / 817 YDS / 7 TD / 74.3 YPG
|Lincoln Victor
|WR
|78 REC / 772 YDS / 4 TD / 70.2 YPG
|Kyle Willams
|WR
|56 REC / 758 YDS / 5 TD / 68.9 YPG
|Brennan Jackson
|DE
|36 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
|Sam Lockett III
|DB
|46 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Ron Stone Jr.
|DE
|24 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Jaden Hicks
|DB
|41 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
