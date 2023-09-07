College Football Virginia to honor slain football players before facing JMU in home opener Published Sep. 7, 2023 7:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Virginia is playing its first home game Saturday (12 p.m. ET) since three players were killed last November. The Cavaliers, who are coming off a 49-13 loss to No. 9 Tennessee, will host James Madison (1-0) at Scott Stadium.

This is the first meeting between these programs, which are separated by just 58 miles, in 40 years; Virginia leads the all-time series, 2-1.

The Cavaliers will have to maintain focus on a weekend with a series of remembrances for their slain teammates planned.

Virginia has won five consecutive home openers and will hope to extend that record at what will be the 500th game at Scott Stadium. On the other side, JMU has won 17 consecutive games against Virginia schools. The Dukes had a greatly successful first year in the FBS and would have won the Sun Belt Conference title had they been eligible.

The key matchup in Saturday's game is Virginia’s run defense against the Duke’s ground game. JMU ran for 261 yards in its opening 38-3 victory against Bucknell when its passing game struggled early, while Virginia allowed 287 yards and five rushing touchdowns to Tennessee.

Players to watch include JMU quarterback Jordan McCloud and Virginia signal-caller Anthony Colandrea. McCloud, an Arizona transfer, came on in the third quarter in Week 1 after starter Alonza Bennett III struggled and went 7 for 11 for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He will start this week against a veteran defense. If starter and veteran Tony Muskett, a Monmouth transfer, can’t play because of an injured shoulder, then Colandrea will get the start. He came on in the third quarter against Tennessee and went 2-of-7 for 12 yards and ran twice for 17 yards.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

