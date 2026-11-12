College Football
College Football
Utah vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
Published Nov. 14, 2026 7:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 2 Utah Utes look to extend its FBS-leading win streak as they kick off against the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.
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Moneyline
- Arizona: +114
- Utah: -135
Spread
- Arizona +2.5: -112
- Utah -2.5: -108
Over/Under
- Over 54.5: -110
- Under 54.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Utah is 9-0 for the first time since 2008 and has won 15 straight games dating back to last season, the longest active streak in FBS.
- Utah has lost their last two games against Arizona.
- Arizona quarterback, Noah Fifita, is the Big 12's second-leading passer with 2,794 yards.
How to Watch No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Casino Del Sol Field, Tucson, AZ
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