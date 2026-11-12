Utah vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11

The No. 2 Utah Utes look to extend its FBS-leading win streak as they kick off against the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.

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No. 2 Utah @ No. 23 Arizona Odds

Moneyline

Arizona: +114

Utah: -135

Spread

Arizona +2.5: -112

Utah -2.5: -108

Over/Under

Over 54.5: -110

Under 54.5: -110

No. 2 Utah @ No. 23 Arizona Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Utah is 9-0 for the first time since 2008 and has won 15 straight games dating back to last season, the longest active streak in FBS.

Utah has lost their last two games against Arizona.

Arizona quarterback, Noah Fifita, is the Big 12's second-leading passer with 2,794 yards.

The Pick: Utah Moneyline

How to Watch No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona