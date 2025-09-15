College Football Utah Legend Steve Smith: Unlike Texas Tech, Utes 'Earned' Roster by Recruiting Updated Sep. 20, 2025 1:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Steve Smith, one of the best Utah players of all time, joined the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew in Salt Lake City on Saturday ahead of the No. 16 Utes' highly anticipated Big 12 clash against No. 17 Texas Tech — and he didn't hold back.

"This is the first time, outside of Alex Smith, that our offense actually complements our defense," Smith said of Utah, which is off to a 3-0 start. "The University of Utah has been primarily a defensive school, and we've sparingly had some good players offensively. But, man, the quarterback position, you got defensive backs playing receiver, receivers playing defensive back, defensive ends playing tight end. It's amazing the athleticism they've been able to get here."

How exactly did Utah manage to land such incredible talent? According to Smith, the Utes "earned" their roster "by recruiting, not by NIL," unlike the Red Raiders.

Utah boasts the 39th-best recruiting class for 2025, according to 247Sports, while Texas Tech's class ranked 51st. Of 24 total commits for Utah, only one was a four-star recruit, while all the others were three-star players. For Texas Tech, five of its 18 total commits were four-star recruits, and the other 13 were three-star players. Neither team reeled in any five-star recruits this cycle.

Smith also went as far as to say that Utah would win Week 4's game, predicting a narrow 32-21 victory.

Utah is led by junior quarterback Devon Dampier, who has totaled 628 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating this season, while completing 73% of his passes. He has also rushed for 198 yards and one touchdown, while the Utes are collectively seventh in the nation in rushing (290 rushing yards per game).

Across his two seasons playing for the Utes (1999-2000), Smith, who called the culture at Utah "special," averaged 39 receptions for 801.5 yards and six touchdowns per season, including a Mountain West-high eight receiving touchdowns in 1999. Moreover, he ran back three punts for a touchdown in 1999.

Smith was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 74 pick in the 2001 NFL Draft and went on to be one of the best wide receivers of his generation. After earning a Pro Bowl nod in his 2001 rookie season for returning two kicks and one punt for a score, Smith posted 1,000-plus receiving yards in eight seasons, highlighted by leading the NFL in receptions (103), receiving yards (1,563) and receiving touchdowns (12) in 2005. In said season, Smith, a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, won Comeback Player of the Year honors.

