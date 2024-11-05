College Football USC reportedly benches QB Miller Moss in favor of transfer Jayden Maiava Updated Nov. 5, 2024 12:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

USC is making a change at quarterback as the Trojans look to salvage their first season in the Big Ten.

Jayden Maiava, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from UNLV last offseason, will start over Miller Moss in the Trojans' next game against Nebraska on Nov. 16 (4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), per multiple reports. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies Highlights | FOX College Football

It marks a stunning downfall for Moss and the Trojans after a start to the season that saw USC upset LSU and climb into the top 10 of the AP poll, with Moss getting some early Heisman Trophy buzz. But USC has gone 2-5 in Big Ten play, with all five losses coming in one-score games. Moss failed to rally his team in game-ending drives in back-to-back road losses at Maryland and Washington, and threw three interceptions against the Huskies on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moss has a 65.9% completion rate with 3,469 pass yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season, while starting all nine games. He originally signed with USC under previous head coach Clay Helton. He stayed when Lincoln Riley arrived and brought eventual 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with him from Oklahoma via the transfer portal.

Maiava had a 63.5% completion rate, 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, as well as 277 rush yards and three rushing touchdowns, as UNLV's starting quarterback in 2023. He led the Mountain West in yards per pass attempt (8.7) and passer rating (147.1).

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share