USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
20 mins ago

Caleb Williams waited for this moment from the second he first picked up a football.

On Saturday night, Williams was named the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy at a ceremony in New York City. USC's do-it-all sophomore quarterback outraced Georgia's Stetson Bennett, TCU's Max Duggan and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud for the award.

Williams is the seventh USC Trojan to win college football’s most prestigious individual award, and the first since Matt Leinart won the award in 2004.

Despite being the lone finalist not playing in this year’s College Football Playoff, Williams enjoyed a magical 2022 campaign. The former Oklahoma QB threw for more than 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns, which was tied for the highest total in college football this season. 

Williams broke USC’s single-season record for touchdowns, adding another 10 on the ground. He scored three-or-more touchdowns in 10 games this season, including four with five touchdowns.

Williams also won the Maxwell Award on Thursday night, which is given to the best player in college football.

Williams will lead the Trojans against Tulane in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.

LIVE UPDATES:

How the voting played out

Here is a look at the final order of the 2022 Heisman Trophy voting.

Caleb Williams is your 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

The 20-year-old USC QB is the recipient of the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Stetson walks the red carpet

Bennett poses for some photos ahead of Saturday's Heisman Trophy announcement.

Ohio State greatness

Stroud is Ohio State's first two-time Heisman Trophy finalist since the Heisman Trust began inviting multiple finalists in 1982. 

So, it only made sense for him to pose with the only player in college football history to win the prestigious award two times: Buckeye legend Archie Griffin. 

Look good, feel good, play good!

Williams is dressed head-to-toe in Gucci for Saturday night's Heisman ceremony.

The finalists have arrived

Bennet, Duggan, Stroud and Williams posed with the Heisman Trophy ahead of the ceremony.

