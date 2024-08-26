College Football USC's Zachariah, Zion Branch land college football's first Jordan Brand NIL deal Published Aug. 26, 2024 5:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

USC football players and brothers Zachariah and Zion Branch will become Jordan Brand’s first NIL football endorsees, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The brothers will join a roster that includes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

"It’s a huge blessing," Zachariah said in an interview. "It’s just an honor to be chosen since there’s only a select few that go through this with Jordan Brand. We’re making history.

"Jordan is the standard; he’s greatness. We’re excited about it and super grateful for the opportunity."

Zachariah, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver, and Zion, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety, are both entering their sophomore seasons with the Trojans.

While Zion's playing time was limited last season due to an injury, his brother finished the 2023 season with 320 receiving yards, 31 catches and two touchdowns, becoming USC's first true freshman first-team All-American as a returner.

USC kicks off the 2024 college football season on Sept. 1 against LSU.

