Undefeated College Football Teams 2025: 2 Teams Remain After Week 14

We’re heading into Week 15 of the college football season, and the race for perfection is tighter than ever. Only two teams remain unbeaten after another weekend filled with chaos and close calls. And after Saturday, only one will remain as Indiana and Ohio State square off for the Big Ten title.

The College Football Playoff picture is becoming clearer, but these programs are still holding on to their perfect records. Here’s a look at every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically, with reactions from RJ Young:

Undefeated College Football Teams

Week 14 result: Defeated Purdue, 56-3

The Hoosiers punctuated their first-ever undefeated regular season with 355 yards on the ground in a dominant win over in-state rival Purdue.

It was a statement for the six weeks ahead. Indiana looks like a team capable of not just contending — but winning — a national title.

Week 14 result: Defeated Michigan, 27-9

Ohio State is the best team in the country.

The Buckeyes broke a nearly six-year losing streak to Michigan, secured their first undefeated regular season since 2019, earned a trip to the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2020, and notched their 16th consecutive victory.

Undefeated Teams by Conference