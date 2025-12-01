College Football
osu week 12
College Football

Undefeated College Football Teams 2025: 2 Teams Remain After Week 14

Published Dec. 1, 2025 10:29 a.m. ET

We’re heading into Week 15 of the college football season, and the race for perfection is tighter than ever. Only two teams remain unbeaten after another weekend filled with chaos and close calls. And after Saturday, only one will remain as Indiana and Ohio State square off for the Big Ten title

The College Football Playoff picture is becoming clearer, but these programs are still holding on to their perfect records. Here’s a look at every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically, with reactions from RJ Young:

Undefeated College Football Teams

Indiana

  • Week 14 result: Defeated Purdue, 56-3

The Hoosiers punctuated their first-ever undefeated regular season with 355 yards on the ground in a dominant win over in-state rival Purdue.

It was a statement for the six weeks ahead. Indiana looks like a team capable of not just contending — but winning — a national title.

Ohio State

  • Week 14 result: Defeated Michigan, 27-9

Ohio State is the best team in the country.

The Buckeyes broke a nearly six-year losing streak to Michigan, secured their first undefeated regular season since 2019, earned a trip to the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2020, and notched their 16th consecutive victory.

The Game, Kiffin’s Departure & Rivalry Week | FOX College Football

The Game, Kiffin’s Departure & Rivalry Week | FOX College Football

Undefeated Teams by Conference

  • Big Ten - 2 teams
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes