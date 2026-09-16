College Football
UCLA vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 3
College Football

UCLA vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 3

Published Sep. 19, 2026 11:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The UCLA Bruins face the Purdue Boilermakers to open conference play on Saturday in a Week 3 college football matchup on BTN.

The Boilermakers suffered a gut-wrenching double-overtime loss to Wake Forest last week. With Big Ten play beginning, Barry Odom’s team cannot allow that defeat to derail its season.

Career performances from quarterback Ryan Browne and running back Fame Ijeboi were not enough to secure the win. Browne threw for a career-high 329 yards while completing more than 75% of his passes. Ijeboi set career bests with 27 carries, 114 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns.

UCLA didn’t enjoy the same offensive success, but it still emerged from Week 2 with a win. The Bruins scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from San Diego State 28-10.

Nico Iamaleava threw for 151 yards and an interception, but Wayne Knight carried the offense with 97 yards and three touchdowns as the Bruins improved to 2-0 under Bob Chesney.

One thing is clear: This is not the same Purdue team as last season. The Boilermakers have scored more points in each of their first two games than they did in any game last year, and Browne looks like a much-improved quarterback.

Let’s take a look at the odds for UCLA vs. Purdue at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 19.

 

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 Purdue Boilermakers UCLA Bruins Purdue @ UCLA Odds

Moneyline

  • UCLA: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)
  • Purdue: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Spread 

  • UCLA -14: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)
  • Purdue +14: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 52.5: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)
  • Under 52.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
 

 Purdue Boilermakers UCLA Bruins Purdue @ UCLA Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

This isn’t the same Purdue team we’ve seen in recent years. The Boilermakers can move the ball through the air and on the ground. Through two weeks, they are the only team in the country with a quarterback averaging more than 300 passing yards in Ryan Browne and a running back averaging more than 100 rushing yards in Fame Ijeboi.

UCLA has needed 21 fourth-quarter points to pull away in each of its first two games. That is a difficult formula to rely on every week, especially against a Purdue offense capable of putting points on the board.

The Bruins have enough talent to win, but the Boilermakers should make them earn it. Despite traveling more than 2,000 miles, Purdue keeps this game competitive and covers the two-touchdown spread.

Purdue BoilermakersThe Pick: Purdue +14

 

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