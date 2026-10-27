UCLA vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9

The No. 7 UCLA Bruins kick off against the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 7 UCLA vs. Nevada at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

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Nevada @ No. 7 UCLA Odds

Moneyline

Nevada: +190

UCLA: -230

Spread

Nevada +6: -110

UCLA -6: -110

Over/Under

Over 46.5: -118

Under 46.5: -102

Nevada @ No. 7 UCLA Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

UCLA is 7-0 for the first time since 2005, and for just the second time since 2000.

UCLA running back, Wayne Knight leads the Big Ten in touchdowns scored with 13 and is fourth in rushing with 627 yards.

The last time Nevada beat a Power 4 team was in 2021 when they defeated California in its opener, 22-17.

The Pick: No. 7 UCLA -22.5

How to Watch No. 7 UCLA vs. Nevada