College Football
College Football
UCLA vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9
Published Oct. 31, 2026 4:15 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 7 UCLA Bruins kick off against the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 7 UCLA vs. Nevada at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.
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Moneyline
- Nevada: +190
- UCLA: -230
Spread
- Nevada +6: -110
- UCLA -6: -110
Over/Under
- Over 46.5: -118
- Under 46.5: -102
From FOX Sports Research:
- UCLA is 7-0 for the first time since 2005, and for just the second time since 2000.
- UCLA running back, Wayne Knight leads the Big Ten in touchdowns scored with 13 and is fourth in rushing with 627 yards.
- The last time Nevada beat a Power 4 team was in 2021 when they defeated California in its opener, 22-17.
How to Watch No. 7 UCLA vs. Nevada
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
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