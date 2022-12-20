College Football UCF vs. Duke best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Central Florida Knights will face the Duke Blue Devils in the Military Bowl in Annapolis.

UCF lost to Tulane in the AAC championship but still had a fruitful regular season, finishing 9-4 in Gus Malzahn's second year at the helm. The Knights ranked 28th in scoring (32.6 points per game), led by senior transfer quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who threw for 2,404 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Mike Elko era at Duke has gotten off to a productive start. The Blue Devils finished 8-4 in his first season, which is Duke's first winning season in four years. Three of the Blue Devil's four losses were decided by three points or fewer. Duke is led by sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, who threw 20 touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between UCF-Duke, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

UCF vs. Duke (2 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 28, ESPN)

Point spread: Duke -3 (Duke favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise UCF covers)

Moneyline: Duke -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); UCF +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has been one of the breakout stars of the ACC. UCF, on the other hand, is licking its wounds after losing the AAC title game to Tulane .

I like the Blue Devils in this one.

PICK: Duke (+1.5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

