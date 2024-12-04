College Football
UCF pursued USC's Lincoln Riley for HC vacancy; Riley declines
College Football

UCF pursued USC's Lincoln Riley for HC vacancy; Riley declines

Updated Dec. 4, 2024 4:58 p.m. ET

Who would be UCF's top choice to replace Gus Malzahn as head coach? Apparently, USC's Lincoln Riley.

UCF reached out to Riley about becoming its next head coach last week in the wake of Malzahn's resignation but had not gotten a response from Riley's camp as of Wednesday morning, according to The Athletic. Riley addressed the matter Wednesday afternoon in a press conference, stating that talks of him leaving USC for another program are a "non-starter" and that he's "at home" with the Trojans.

Meanwhile, Riley is finishing up his third season at USC, which is 6-6 in its first season in the Big Ten. The Trojans are a combined 25-14 under Riley, but have lost 11 of their past 19 games. Two years ago, Riley won 11 of his first 12 games at USC and led the program to the Pac-12 title game, while quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley came to USC — along with Williams — following a five-year stint as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners (2017-21), where he went 55-10 and made the College Football Playoff three times.

USC will find out its bowl game opponent Sunday after the College Football Playoff bracket is revealed. 

The Golden Knights just wrapped up a 4-8 season, their second in the Big 12. They went a combined 28-24 under Malzahn from 2021 to 2024. Malzahn left following the team's Week 14 loss to Utah to become the offensive coordinator at Florida State.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff Rankings: Texas at No. 2 behind Oregon; Ohio State drops to 6

College Football Playoff Rankings: Texas at No. 2 behind Oregon; Ohio State drops to 6

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes