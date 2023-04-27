College Football Turnover under Sanders continues, 18 Colorado players enter transfer portal Published Apr. 27, 2023 2:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has seen 18 players enter the transfer portal between the end of Colorado's sold-out spring game on Saturday and Monday evening, including a holdover wide receiver who was the standout in that game.

Wide recevier Montana Lemonious-Craig turned in an impressive performance Saturday at Folsom Field for the Buffaloes, which was highlighted by his 98-yard touchdown catch. A day later, Lemonious-Craig was among a migration of players departing the program that Coach Prime was brought in to rebuild on the heels of a 1-11 season.

[Deion Sanders' impact at Colorado: Sudden, remarkable and game-changing]

By Monday evening, others who announced on social media they will enter the portal included: wide receivers Jordyn Tyson, Chase Sowell, Ty Robinson and Grant Page, linebackers Shakaun Bowser and Aubrey Smith, defensive backs Tyrin Taylor and Jason Oliver, running backs Deion Smith and Victor Venn, offensive linemen Alex Harkey and Jackson Anderson, defensive linemen Oakie Salave'a, Devin Grant and Aaron Austin, and safeties Xavier Smith and Jeremy Mack.

Robinson was the most recent entry into the portal on April 24, and his addition to the list means that all 10 of Colorado's scholarship wide receivers who were in the program last year have since either graduated or entered the portal, per The Athletic.

Since his arrival, Sanders has been overhauling the Buffaloes roster through the portal. He brought with him from Jackson State his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter — the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022. His additions were recently ranked No. 1 in the transfer-portal class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Sanders pledged to keep looking, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, he adamantly talked about players who elected to depart right before the spring game and players who may leave in the aftermath of spring practice.

"I didn’t kick them out," Sanders said. "They walked out. Anytime someone quits a few days before the spring game, that should tell you a lot. God bless them, though. The thing about it is I have no disdain or whatever. If they called me to speak on their behalf for a coach, I would do so. I’m not going to lie, but I would do so. So, God bless them.

"We don’t look behind us, man. We look ahead."

On Sunday, Lemonious-Craig posted a statement on social media expressing his "heartfelt appreciation and gratitude" toward the school. He posted Monday on social media a list of schools that have reached out to him.

Lemonious-Craig finished with 23 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Buffaloes. His biggest catch was the winning touchdown pass in overtime from J.T. Shrout in Colorado’s lone win last season, a 20-13 victory over Cal.

Tyson also announced that he entered the portal. He was the most dynamic receiver for the Buffaloes last season before suffering a knee injury, finishing with 22 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns. He was presented the team's Darian Hagan award for most dynamic offensive player.

Tyson said in his announcement on social media: "I believe that this is the best choice for me at this time in my career and I am excited to see what the future holds."

Sowell caught two passes for 23 yards last season.

Coach Prime posted about Sowell's and Lemonious-Craig's announcements on Twitter, calling the former a "Great young man!" and the latter a "Great kid with tremendous upside!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more