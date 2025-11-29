Touchback or TD? Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Sparks Controversy vs. Michigan
Every big game has its big moments, and every big game also has its big controversies.
For Week 14's matchup between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 15 Michigan, the controversy came in the second quarter with Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Faced with a fourth-and-5 at the Michigan 35-yard line, Ohio State opted to keep the offense on the field, and quarterback Julian Sayin hit Smith for a go-ahead touchdown with 11:44 remaining in the first half.
On replay review, Smith appeared to shuffle possession of the football with his foot out of bounds when he crossed the plane. If that were the case, it would've been a touchback. Moreover, FOX Sports Rules Expert Mike Pereira opined on the live broadcast on FOX that the call should've indeed been overturned and ruled a touchback, which would've taken the touchdown off the board.
Instead, the questionable play stood as a score to give the Buckeyes a 10-6 lead.
The Buckeyes went on to lead 17-9 at halftime after another, less controversial Sayin TD pass.
Smith entered Saturday with 69 receptions for 902 yards (13.1 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns this season. The sophomore missed Week 13 due to a lower-body injury, which limited Smith in practice this week.
