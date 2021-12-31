Top Plays: Alabama, Cincinnati face off in first CFP semifinal

College Football
It all comes down to this: The College Football Playoff semifinals are here. 

Friday, the CFP National Title Game participants will be decided when No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 4 Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl (live now on ESPN), before No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). 

The two victors will face off on Jan. 10 for a chance to go down in the college football history books. 

Here are the top plays from Friday's national semifinal games.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl –– No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

Rushing Tide

Cincinnati won the coin toss and decided to defer, meaning Alabama's offense took the field first –– and it didn't go well for the Bearcats, as the Crimson Tide marched down the field and scored on their first possession. 

Alabama rushed the ball 10 times on the 11-play, 75-yard drive, capping it off with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Slade Bolden.

Young now has the record for most passing TDs in a single season in Alabama history (44), passing Tua Tagovailoa.

Stay tuned for more top plays!

Capital One Orange Bowl –– No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

Prior to the game, on Friday's edition of "First Things First," former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart said that Michigan will beat Georgia based on what he saw in the Bulldogs' loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

"I have Michigan winning this game outright. I've seen Michigan play multiple times this year and that is one of the best teams in all of college football. Alabama just gave Michigan the recipe: You slow down that offense, you get after Stetson Bennett and you make them have to play from behind, and that's the way you can beat Georgia."

Stay tuned for more top plays!

