Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 8: Malachi Toney And Keyone Jenkins Make History

I played offensive line for eight seasons in the NFL, and before that I spent my Saturdays in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, blocking for guys who ended up on lists like this one. So when I watch college football now, I watch for the stuff that signaled to me in the huddle whether a guy was for real.

I'm picking the 10 players who impressed me most during the previous weekend. Not just the gaudiest stat lines, but the performances that hold up when you turn the tape on. Some weeks, that'll be an edge rusher wreaking havoc. Other weeks, it'll be a lineman you've never heard of who didn't lose a rep all afternoon. I have a soft spot for those guys.

Week 8 had several guys ball out. Let's get into it.

Jackson Bennee had the biggest play for the Utes defense late Saturday night against Houston. Utah was up 14-13 and Houston had the ball just before the two minute timeout. Bennee came free on a pressure and strip sacked Houston quarterback Conner Wegman. Utah scored on the next play and the game was over. Utah’s defense held Houston to just 13 points and 368 yards, well below their season averages.

Jenkins kept making play after play and eventually threw the game winner in overtime for the Knights in their upset of BYU. In total, Jenkins completed 25 of 41 passes for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown. The Miami native led UCF to its first ever win vs. an AP top two team.

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The Indiana defense has been stout all season and none more so than against Michigan on Saturday. Michigan scored six points and had 224 yards. They went 6-20 on third down, which is wild. Twenty third-down attempts is nuts! Hardy had two sacks, two tackles for loss and eight total tackles on Saturday. A big time performance by the veteran for the Hooisers.

Toney continues to be one of the best players on any field he’s on. He showed that once again facing Pittsburgh this weekend. He had 16 receptions, a new Miami single-game school record, for 194 yards and three touchdowns. He’s up to 11 touchdowns for the season and almost 1000 yards this season. He's absolutely fantastic and so dynamic.

Marcus Stokes is going to be a name we are going to hear come portal season. Sorry Wave fans. The West Florida transfer is thriving under Charles Huff, and we saw that against East Carolina on Friday night. Stokes led Memphis to a comeback win with 320 yards and three touchdowns. Memphis scored four second half touchdowns plus another in overtime.

Sellers is just a baller man. It’s not always pretty as a passer, but he can take over when he’s on. He only threw for 210 yards but he rushed for 96 on the ground and scored two rushing touchdowns. Those touchdowns included a mad scramble and effort to tie the game at 24 before South Carolina finished the game with a field goal.

Omosigho is the heart of the UCLA defense. The JMU transfer followed Bob Chesney to Westwood and he’s firmly planted himself as the man of their defense. Against Michigan State he had six tackles and two sacks. He’s now up to 53 tackles and 5.5 sacks on the season, and his Bruins have allowed more than 24 points only once this season.

While his Bears lost in a mid-week game to Delaware, it wasn't because of his lack of effort. Myers caught 11 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. That’s 22 yards per catch. Just wild.

Raleek Brown had 23 carries for 157 yards in the win against Ole Miss, averaging a whopping 6.8 yards per rush. His elite burst was on display, and he was a menace for the Ole Miss front seven. It was his first 100-yard rushing game of the season and the second-most of his career.

Tyler Hughes has been electric all season, throwing for 1,131 yards and rushing for 605. Against Air Force on Friday, he totaled 113 pass yards, two passing touchdowns, 146 rush yards, and a rushing score. He's the only player in all of FBS to have multiple games this season with over 100 passing yards and over 140 rushing yards.