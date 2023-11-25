Tom Brady's Ohio State-Michigan video will give you chills
Two states. Two schools. Their stories, their histories, aligned forever.
An unshakable intent, a commitment that doesn't fade. It only grows stronger.
A blood oath.
Scarlet and gray. Maize and blue.
Thus begins a heart-pounding video setting up Saturday's epic showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), narrated by NFL legend and former Wolverines quarterback Tom Brady.
It's a matchup that will decide a spot in the Big Ten championship game, as well as a showdown that will have a massive impact on the College Football Playoff race, both on who will get in and who won't.
But as Brady points out in the video, it's about so much more.
"There are great rivalries at every level, across every sport, all over the world," he says. "This game — The Game — shares the stage with no one."
Get pumped for Ohio State-Michigan by watching the video here:
And return for "Big Noon Kickoff," which will set up The Game starting at 10 a.m. ET.
The show will feature special appearances by Derek Jeter and Aidan Hutchinson, and much more.
