College Football
Tom Brady's Ohio State-Michigan video will give you chills
College Football

Tom Brady's Ohio State-Michigan video will give you chills

Updated Nov. 25, 2023 11:50 a.m. ET

Two states. Two schools. Their stories, their histories, aligned forever. 

An unshakable intent, a commitment that doesn't fade. It only grows stronger.

A blood oath.

Scarlet and gray. Maize and blue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus begins a heart-pounding video setting up Saturday's epic showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), narrated by NFL legend and former Wolverines quarterback Tom Brady.

It's a matchup that will decide a spot in the Big Ten championship game, as well as a showdown that will have a massive impact on the College Football Playoff race, both on who will get in and who won't.

But as Brady points out in the video, it's about so much more.

"There are great rivalries at every level, across every sport, all over the world," he says. "This game — The Game — shares the stage with no one."

Get pumped for Ohio State-Michigan by watching the video here:

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Tom Brady gets us HYPED for the biggest game in college football

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Tom Brady gets us HYPED for the biggest game in college football

And return for "Big Noon Kickoff," which will set up The Game starting at 10 a.m. ET.

The show will feature special appearances by Derek Jeter and Aidan Hutchinson, and much more.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Knicks come from 21 down to beat Heat 100-98 and stay alive in In-Season Tournament

Knicks come from 21 down to beat Heat 100-98 and stay alive in In-Season Tournament

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes