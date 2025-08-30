'The Way He Throws It Is Different': Will Howard Praises Ohio State's Julian Sayin
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew brought some serious championship pedigree to the set ahead of the massive Week 1 clash between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State.
Former Buckeye QB Will Howard, fresh off a national title run last season, and Texas legend Vince Young, who famously led the Longhorns to a national championship victory over USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl Game, joined the show to talk about the must-see matchup — and the two young quarterbacks set to define it.
Will Howard and Vince Young join BNK to talk about Ohio State vs. Texas — and the two young quarterbacks set to define it.
Howard, who is now set to embark on his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is all-in on Ohio State first-year starter Julian Sayin.
"I’m telling you, this kid — he’s got it," Howard said. "I'm excited to see him go out there and just let it rip. He’s a super-talented kid."
Howard, who has a cannon of an arm himself, was quick to credit Sayin's arm strength and his ability to spin the football, something Buckeye fans hope to see on full display Saturday against the top-ranked Longhorns.
"The way he throws the ball is different," Howard said of Sayin. "I know he’s got it all in there, and I’m just excited to watch him go do it."
On the other hand, Vince Young couldn’t stop raving about Arch Manning, the highly anticipated Texas starter and nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli.
"When you got two uncles — Eli and Peyton — there’s not too much you can say to this kid," Young joked. "What I love about him is that he has a good time. He’s got his own swag. He’s different. He’s still got a big head like the brothers, but… I love his swag. He works hard, he embraces it."
With two future stars leading two of the most storied programs in college football, the stage is set for a QB duel that could define the season — and possibly the next generation of greats.
