Texas vs. Louisiana odds: How to bet, picks, more

10 mins ago

It's the eternal question: Is Texas back?

The Longhorns enter the 2021 college football season in the back part of the Top 25, as they kick off their campaign Saturday night on FOX as 9-point favorites against the 23rd-ranked team in the nation, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Louisiana versus Texas, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)
Point spread: Texas -9 (Texas favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise covers)
Moneyline: Texas -333 to win outright (bet $10 to win $13 total); Louisiana +260 to win outright (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total over/under: 58.5 combined points scored by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

"The Cajuns are a road public dog – three very scary words for anyone backing Louisiana. In the summer, Texas was as high as -16.5 in the desert, yet the spread was as low as eight earlier this week before the buy-back began. Some of that movement has to do with Louisiana opening last season on the road and beating Iowa State 31-14. Bettors are definitely keeping that in mind, and Louisiana’s coach, Billy Napier, is probably in line for a Power 5 job next offseason. This year, he returns 20 starters and QB Levi Lewis

"The bet here is on Texas, though, putting faith in Steve Sarkisian’s new offense invigorating a dormant Longhorns program. Deep Heisman sleeper Bijan Robinson should top 200 yards of total offense against a soft Louisiana front seven."

Pick: Longhorns (-9) to win by more than 9 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

