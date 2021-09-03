College Football Texas vs. Louisiana odds: How to bet, picks, more 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's the eternal question: Is Texas back?

The Longhorns enter the 2021 college football season in the back part of the Top 25, as they kick off their campaign Saturday night on FOX as 9-point favorites against the 23rd-ranked team in the nation, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Louisiana versus Texas, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Texas -9 (Texas favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise covers)

Moneyline: Texas -333 to win outright (bet $10 to win $13 total); Louisiana +260 to win outright (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total over/under: 58.5 combined points scored by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

"The Cajuns are a road public dog – three very scary words for anyone backing Louisiana. In the summer, Texas was as high as -16.5 in the desert, yet the spread was as low as eight earlier this week before the buy-back began. Some of that movement has to do with Louisiana opening last season on the road and beating Iowa State 31-14. Bettors are definitely keeping that in mind, and Louisiana’s coach, Billy Napier, is probably in line for a Power 5 job next offseason. This year, he returns 20 starters and QB Levi Lewis .

"The bet here is on Texas, though, putting faith in Steve Sarkisian’s new offense invigorating a dormant Longhorns program. Deep Heisman sleeper Bijan Robinson should top 200 yards of total offense against a soft Louisiana front seven."

Pick: Longhorns (-9) to win by more than 9 points

