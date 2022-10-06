College Football Texas QB Quinn Ewers expected to return vs. rival Oklahoma 22 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Texas is expected to get a key player back ahead of one of its biggest games of the season.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers will make his return to the field and start in Saturday's Red River Showdown against Oklahoma, ESPN reported. He hasn’t played since suffering a sprained SC joint against Alabama in Week 2.

Ewers has reportedly been practicing without limitations ahead of Saturday's game. His return falls in line with the timeline that was initially given when he suffered the injury, which was 4-6 weeks.

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered a clavicle injury against Alabama in Week 2.

Ewers flashed signs of brilliance in the Longhorns' 20-19 loss to Alabama, completing 9-of-12 passes for 134 yards before getting knocked out of the game on a hit from the Crimson Tide's Dallas Turner.

He started and performed well in Texas' Week 1 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, throwing for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hudson Card has been stellar in relief of Ewers, throwing for 923 yards and six touchdowns with one interception over five appearances.

Texas (3-2) gets Ewers back as the team prepares for an Oklahoma defense that has been historically bad over the past two weeks. The Sooners (3-2) gave up 41 points in a loss to Kansas State in Week 4 and gave up 55 points in a blowout loss to TCU this past weekend.

