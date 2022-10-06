College Football
Texas QB Quinn Ewers expected to return vs. rival Oklahoma
College Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers expected to return vs. rival Oklahoma

22 hours ago

Texas is expected to get a key player back ahead of one of its biggest games of the season.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers will make his return to the field and start in Saturday's Red River Showdown against Oklahoma, ESPN reported. He hasn’t played since suffering a sprained SC joint against Alabama in Week 2.

Ewers has reportedly been practicing without limitations ahead of Saturday's game. His return falls in line with the timeline that was initially given when he suffered the injury, which was 4-6 weeks. 

Texas QB Quinn Ewers goes down awkwardly on his shoulder and is helped to the locker room

Texas QB Quinn Ewers goes down awkwardly on his shoulder and is helped to the locker room
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered a clavicle injury against Alabama in Week 2.

Ewers flashed signs of brilliance in the Longhorns' 20-19 loss to Alabama, completing 9-of-12 passes for 134 yards before getting knocked out of the game on a hit from the Crimson Tide's Dallas Turner.

He started and performed well in Texas' Week 1 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, throwing for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hudson Card has been stellar in relief of Ewers, throwing for 923 yards and six touchdowns with one interception over five appearances.

Texas (3-2) gets Ewers back as the team prepares for an Oklahoma defense that has been historically bad over the past two weeks. The Sooners (3-2) gave up 41 points in a loss to Kansas State in Week 4 and gave up 55 points in a blowout loss to TCU this past weekend. 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL and college football odds: Best bets for Michigan-Indiana, Bears-Vikings
National Football League

NFL and college football odds: Best bets for Michigan-Indiana, Bears-Vikings

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Auburn-Georgia
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Auburn-Georgia

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Texas A&M-Alabama
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Texas A&M-Alabama

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Florida State-NC State
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Florida State-NC State

23 hours ago
Kansas, TCU, UCLA, others offer talent NFL scouts won’t want to miss in Week 6
College Football

Kansas, TCU, UCLA, others offer talent NFL scouts won’t want to miss in Week 6

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes