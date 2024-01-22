College Football
Texas A&M names legendary coach R.C. Slocum interim athletic director
Published Jan. 22, 2024

Texas A&M named R.C. Slocum, the winningest football coach in school history, interim athletic director on Monday.

Slocum will run the department while Texas A&M searches for a replacement for Ross Bjork, who left last week for Ohio State. Bjork will replace Gene Smith as athletic director following his retirement on July 1.

Slocum also served as interim athletic director at Texas A&M in 2019 between the tenures of now-LSU athletic director Scott Woodward and Bjork.

"Coach Slocum has been a champion for Texas A&M on and off the field for more than 50 years," Texas A&M president Mark A. Welsh said in a release. "His passion for this university, knowledge of Aggie athletics and commitment to the success of our student-athletes are second to none, and I’m grateful for his willingness to once again step into this interim role."

Slocum coached the Aggies from 1989-2002, going 123-47. He never had a losing season and won four conference championships, capped by the Big 12 title in 1998. He is a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2012.

"I am honored to be asked to serve as the interim athletics director at Texas A&M, a university close to my heart," Slocum said. "I have great respect for president Welsh and will do my best to make him, Texas A&M and, most importantly, our coaches and student-athletes, proud."

The university expects to announce a search committee to find its new athletic director soon.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Texas A&M Aggies
College Football
