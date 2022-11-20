College Football
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker suffers torn ACL, will miss rest of season
College Football

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker suffers torn ACL, will miss rest of season

1 hour ago

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the Volunteers' loss to South Carolina and will miss the rest of the season, the school announced Sunday.

The senior quarterback, who had been a Heisman Trophy contender for much of his record-setting season, suffered the injury on a noncontact play when he planted his leg and his knee buckled. 

Hooker had led the Vols to a 9-2 season. He completed 229 of 329 passes for 27 touchdowns, two interceptions and 3,135 yards. 

"Hendon and the Hooker family appreciate all of your prayers and support," a university statement read.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
USC moves into top 5 in AP poll for first time since 2017
College Football

USC moves into top 5 in AP poll for first time since 2017

3 hours ago
USC leapfrogs LSU in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
College Football

USC leapfrogs LSU in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

4 hours ago
College football rankings: Ohio State, Michigan avoid upsets, set stage for battle
College Football

College football rankings: Ohio State, Michigan avoid upsets, set stage for battle

14 hours ago
Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams makes statement in Week 12
College Football

Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams makes statement in Week 12

15 hours ago
College football Week 12 top plays: USC defeats UCLA, Oregon tops Utah
College Football

College football Week 12 top plays: USC defeats UCLA, Oregon tops Utah

15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes