College Football Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker suffers torn ACL, will miss rest of season 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the Volunteers' loss to South Carolina and will miss the rest of the season, the school announced Sunday.

The senior quarterback, who had been a Heisman Trophy contender for much of his record-setting season, suffered the injury on a noncontact play when he planted his leg and his knee buckled.

Hooker had led the Vols to a 9-2 season. He completed 229 of 329 passes for 27 touchdowns, two interceptions and 3,135 yards.

"Hendon and the Hooker family appreciate all of your prayers and support," a university statement read.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more