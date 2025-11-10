College Football
Sherrone Moore: Nick Saban 'Annoyed' By Michigan's 2024 Rose Bowl Game Plan
Sherrone Moore: Nick Saban 'Annoyed' By Michigan's 2024 Rose Bowl Game Plan

When speaking with the media Monday, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore shared a funny story about connecting with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban after the Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl.

"He really didn't want to talk to me after that," Moore said with a laugh, "but we connected that February when I first got the job, and we talked a little bit. I remember him talking about, 'I really didn't like your guy's game plan against us. You guys shifted in motion every play. It was annoying.' 

"And I was like, ‘Thanks coach. Appreciate it.’"

The Wolverines secured a berth in that year's national championship game with a 27-20 victory in the Rose Bowl, which went to overtime and ended with a defensive stop; Michigan had possession first, scoring a touchdown in two plays. On Alabama's possession, the Crimson Tide were stopped short on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line.

In that game, Michigan had 351 yards of total offense (221 passing, 130 rushing), while Alabama had 288 (116 passing, 172 rushing). 

A week later, Michigan went on to defeat Washington in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game — its first CFP title.

Moore became Michigan's head coach in 2024 following Jim Harbaugh's departure to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. He was previously the Wolverines tight ends coach from 2018-20 and their offensive line coach in 2021-23.

This season, 21st-ranked Michigan is 7-2 and 5th in the Big Ten heading into Week 12, while fourth-ranked Alabama is 8-1 and second in the SEC.

