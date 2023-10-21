College Football Shedeur's replacement? Colorado lands 4-star QB for Class of 2025 Updated Oct. 21, 2023 4:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Colorado Buffaloes added their potential quarterback of the future Friday, as four-star recruit Antwann Hill Jr. committed to their Class of 2025. He chose Colorado over the likes of Alabama, Florida and Penn State.

"[The coaches] really think I really fit their scheme, what they got going on up there," Hill told ESPN Friday. "Coach [Sean] Lewis, Coach Prime, they really want me to take over once Shedeur [Sanders] leaves, so I mean, I'd be the next guy up that will be a highly ranked quarterback to get that position. And I feel like I'd be good learning from Shedeur. Just taking notes from him, taking his leadership skills and putting them into mine.

"Really, they were saying, be ready to take over once Shedeur leaves because I'm the next man up."

In his current junior campaign at Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia (seven games), Hill has totaled 1,814 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 135.6 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes. He has also rushed for two touchdowns.

The season prior (2022-23), Hill totaled 3,663 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 132.8 passer rating, while completing 70.5% of his passes.

Shedeur Sanders, of course, is Colorado's starting quarterback and in the midst of a strong 2023 campaign, one which has seen him throw for 2,420 yards and 21 touchdowns; he's the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

In the present, Colorado is coming off a devastating 29-point blown lead at home to Stanford. On the whole, though, they're 4-3 (1-3 in Pac-12 play) in what's Sanders' first season at the helm in Boulder. Last season, Colorado went 1-11.

