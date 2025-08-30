College Football Sayin Something! Julian Sayin Makes History, OSU Defense Shines Against Texas Updated Aug. 30, 2025 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

On a Saturday packed with storylines, none loomed larger than Ohio State's memorable win over top-ranked Texas.

FOX Sports’ RJ Young said that Saturday was "Julian Sayin's Day" — and the young Ohio State quarterback delivered under the bright lights. In his first career start, Sayin led the Buckeyes to a 14-7 victory over the Longhorns, etching his name in college football history in the process.

Sayin became the first quarterback to make his debut start against a No. 1-ranked team and come away with a win since Jim Harbaugh did it for Michigan against Miami in 1984. The sophomore signal-caller executed with efficiency, avoided critical mistakes, and let the talent around him shine, finishing 13-of-20 with 126 yards and a touchdown.

"I was just operating the offense," Sayin said after the game in an on-field interview with Tom Rinaldi. "We have some good players around me. The receivers played well, the running backs played well, the O-line played well, and obviously, the defense."

While Sayin’s debut drew headlines, Ohio State's defense delivered one of the program’s best performances in recent memory, holding a high-powered Texas offense led by Heisman Trophy favorite Arch Manning to just seven points.



"Coach Patricia and the guys… to hold them to just seven points," Sayin said. "It was a great time. I'm just really proud of our defense."

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day praised both his defense and his young quarterback in a postgame interview with FOX Sports' Jenny Taft.

"I really liked his composure," Day said of Sayin. "We probably could have opened it up later in the game, but in his first start, we didn’t want to do that to him. But he could have handled it. This is a great start for him. To win a game in his first start. To beat the No. 1 team in the country. What a start for him."

Sayin and the Buckeyes should be a heavy favorite to be ranked No. 1 in the nation when this week's updated AP Top 25 Poll drops.

