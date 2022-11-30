College Football
Rose Bowl approves deal that will clear way for early CFP expansion
College Football

Rose Bowl approves deal that will clear way for early CFP expansion

1 hour ago

There was one remaining piece to the College Football Playoff expansion puzzle that needed to be finalized in order to clear the way for the CFP to expand to 12 teams.

Everything came together Wednesday night as Rose Bowl game organizers informed College Football Playoff officials they are willing to alter agreements for the 2024 and ’25 seasons, clearing the way for the CFP to expand.

A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the playoff beyond 2025.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on expansion plans. ESPN first reported the agreement between the Rose Bowl and the CFP.

The university leaders who make up the CFP board of managers were pushing for a decision from Rose Bowl officials by Wednesday about whether they would amend contracts for 2024 and ’25 and allow the playoff to triple in size from four teams to 12.

The Rose Bowl is scheduled to have a traditional Pac-12-Big Ten matchup in those seasons. To have a 12-team playoff, the Rose Bowl would need to host a quarterfinal in its traditional Jan. 1 time slot.

Rose Bowl officials had asked the CFP to guarantee the game would remain on New Year’s Day in the new format for 2026 and beyond.

CFP leaders balked.

The original 12-year contract the CFP has with ESPN expires after the 2025-26 season. CFP officials had being unwilling to make any binding commitments about the College Football Playoff beyond 2025.

Expanding the College Football Playoff is expected to bring in an extra $450 million in gross revenue over the final two years of the current contract.

The Rose Bowl is one of six that currently rotate as hosts of the CFP semifinals every three years. The five other bowls and host cities for the championship games scheduled to be held after the 2024 and ’25 seasons had already agreed to accommodate a new CFP format.

Had the Rose Bowl stood in the way of early expansion, the 122-year-old bowl game dubbed the Granddaddy of Them All could have been left out of the next set of deals with the CFP.

Two weeks ago, Rose Bowl organizers told The AP in a statement: "We have no intention of being the lone roadblock that would keep expansion from happening before the end of its current cycle."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football transfer portal tracker: Notable names on the move
College Football

College football transfer portal tracker: Notable names on the move

3 hours ago
Joel Klatt: Should Ohio State, Alabama make CFP if TCU, USC lose?
College Football

Joel Klatt: Should Ohio State, Alabama make CFP if TCU, USC lose?

6 hours ago
USC-Utah, Michigan-Purdue: Championship Week by the numbers
College Football

USC-Utah, Michigan-Purdue: Championship Week by the numbers

7 hours ago
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Clemson-North Carolina
College Football

College football odds Week 14: How to bet Clemson-North Carolina

11 hours ago
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State
College Football

College football odds Week 14: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State

11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes