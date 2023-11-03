College Football
Purdue's Ryan Walters on Michigan sign-stealing scandal: 'There's video evidence'
College Football

Purdue's Ryan Walters on Michigan sign-stealing scandal: 'There's video evidence'

Updated Nov. 3, 2023 1:40 p.m. ET

Michigan's sign-stealing scandal gets worse by the day, and Purdue head coach Ryan Walters is adding fuel to the fire.

"They aren't allegations; it happened," Walters said Thursday on his weekly radio show. "There's video evidence. There's ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games, and so we've had to teach our guys a new language in terms of some signals, and we'll operate differently offensively, like you might see us in the huddle for the first time this season.

"So it is what it is, but we're excited to go play, and I think it'll make for a great story."

No. 3 Michigan has been under the college football microscope the last few weeks after it was revealed that a member of head coach Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff, Connor Stalions, attended games at several Big Ten schools, as well as College Football Playoff contenders from other conferences. In doing so, Michigan gained impermissible access and film of team's on-field signals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Big Ten reportedly held a call with conference coaches and another with those schools' respective athletic directors, where they held an airing of grievances. A consensus has grown among conference coaches that Michigan should face a substantial penalty if the allegations leveled against it are proven true.

Michigan hosts Purdue on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET). The two schools are in the midst of polar opposite 2023 seasons, as Purdue is 2-6 overall (1-4 in Big Ten play) in year one with Walters, a first-time head coach, while Michigan is 8-0 overall (5-0 in Big Ten play) in Year 9 with Harbaugh.

Furthermore, Michigan sports one of the elite offenses in the sport, averaging 421.6 total yards (second in the Big Ten) and 40.6 points (first) per game, while Purdue's defense has struggled mightily, surrendering 380.6 total yards (13th) and 30.0 points (last) per game.

Purdue and Michigan met in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game with the Wolverines coming out on top, 43-22.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Purdue Boilermakers
Michigan Wolverines

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USC's JuJu Watkins among top freshmen to watch this women's hoops season

USC's JuJu Watkins among top freshmen to watch this women's hoops season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes