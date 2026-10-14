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Purdue vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 7
College Football

Purdue vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 7

Published Oct. 16, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

Purdue will host Washington on Friday in a Week 7 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Purdue vs. Washington at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 16.

 

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 Washington Huskies Purdue Boilermakers Washington @ Purdue Odds

Moneyline

  • Washington: +142
  • Purdue: -170

Spread

  • Washington +3.5: -112
  • Purdue -3.5: -108

Over/Under

  • Over 51.5: -115
  • Under 51.5: -105
 

 Washington Huskies Purdue Boilermakers Washington @ Purdue Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Washington has lost three consecutive games since starting 3-0, falling in conference play to Minnesota (27-24), USC (25-21), and Iowa (41-24). The last time the Huskies lost four straight games was in 2021. 
  • Purdue is coming off a 41-13 win over Minnesota, its largest margin of victory against a Power Conference opponent since beating Indiana 44-7 in November 2021. The 28-point margin also tied Purdue’s 45-17 win over Minnesota on Oct. 8, 2011, for its largest victory over the Golden Gophers since at least 2000.
  • Purdue's 32.2 points per game is on track to be their highest single-season scoring average since 2007. 

 Purdue Boilermakers The Pick: Purdue -3.5

How to Watch Purdue vs. Washington 

 
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