College Football
College Football
Purdue vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 7
Published Oct. 16, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
Purdue will host Washington on Friday in a Week 7 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Purdue vs. Washington at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 16.
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Moneyline
- Washington: +142
- Purdue: -170
Spread
- Washington +3.5: -112
- Purdue -3.5: -108
Over/Under
- Over 51.5: -115
- Under 51.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- Washington has lost three consecutive games since starting 3-0, falling in conference play to Minnesota (27-24), USC (25-21), and Iowa (41-24). The last time the Huskies lost four straight games was in 2021.
- Purdue is coming off a 41-13 win over Minnesota, its largest margin of victory against a Power Conference opponent since beating Indiana 44-7 in November 2021. The 28-point margin also tied Purdue’s 45-17 win over Minnesota on Oct. 8, 2011, for its largest victory over the Golden Gophers since at least 2000.
- Purdue's 32.2 points per game is on track to be their highest single-season scoring average since 2007.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Washington
- Date: Friday, Oct. 16, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
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