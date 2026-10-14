Purdue vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 7

Purdue will host Washington on Friday in a Week 7 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Purdue vs. Washington at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 16.

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Washington @ Purdue Odds

Moneyline

Washington: +142

Purdue: -170

Spread

Washington +3.5: -112

Purdue -3.5: -108

Over/Under

Over 51.5: -115

Under 51.5: -105

Washington @ Purdue Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Washington has lost three consecutive games since starting 3-0, falling in conference play to Minnesota (27-24), USC (25-21), and Iowa (41-24). The last time the Huskies lost four straight games was in 2021.

Purdue is coming off a 41-13 win over Minnesota, its largest margin of victory against a Power Conference opponent since beating Indiana 44-7 in November 2021. The 28-point margin also tied Purdue’s 45-17 win over Minnesota on Oct. 8, 2011, for its largest victory over the Golden Gophers since at least 2000.

Purdue's 32.2 points per game is on track to be their highest single-season scoring average since 2007.

The Pick: Purdue -3.5

How to Watch Purdue vs. Washington