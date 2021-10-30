College Football Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett discusses Heisman hopes, NFL prospects and more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Coming into the 2021 college football season, players such as Spencer Rattler and D.J. Uiagalelei dominated the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Now, more than halfway through the season, another quarterback has emerged seemingly from nowhere as a legitimate contender for the sport's top individual honor — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett is currently fourth in the country with 23 passing touchdowns, and he's only thrown one interception through seven games.

With such a successful senior campaign underway, Pickett sat down with 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart of FOX Sports after he was selected as Leinart's Power Player of the Week.

While this has been a dream season of sorts for Pickett, it almost didn't happen, as he considered turning pro after his junior year. But Pickett wanted to make sure he was fully prepared before making the leap to the NFL.

"The more you see nowadays, guys are kind of rushing to leave, rushing to go," said Pickett. "I wanted to make sure no stone was left unturned."

It proved to be a well-calculated decision by Pickett, not only because last year's QB class was loaded, but because he has had a chance to improve himself and his team.

A year after finishing 5-5, Pittsburgh is one of only two ranked teams in the ACC and is well-positioned to play in the ACC championship game.

Pickett believes the continuity of not only the players, but the coaching staff, is a big reason that Pittsburgh has enjoyed such a fruitful season thus far.

"I think all being together for three years in the same system, … speaking offensively, you know how big that is and having a coordinator that you're so comfortable with to where you know his offense inside and out," he said.

If Pickett had gone pro, he wouldn't have had the opportunity to take down Clemson, which he was able to do with a 27-17 victory last week.

Clemson has reigned supreme over the ACC for the past six seasons, so the win was proof for Pickett that Pittsburgh can compete with the best programs in the country.

"I would just say it's validating," he said. "It's validation for all the work that we have put in. This was a big game coming in, and we knew with all the momentum that we had and at this point in the season, this was huge for our program."

Watch Pickett's full interview with Matt Leinart below:

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett has emerged as a frontrunner in the Heisman conversation. Matt Leinart sat down with Pickett.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.