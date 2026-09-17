CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 3 Games, Including LSU-Ole Miss, SMU-Louisville And More

Not 300 days ago, Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU right before the Rebels began their College Football Playoff run. Since then, the entire sport has waited for his return to Oxford, and it has arrived.

Kiffin will face his former team under the bright lights of Vaught Hemingway Stadium in what could be one of the most hostile environments in college football this season.

But Week 3’s loaded slate extends far beyond LSU-Ole Miss.

Houston and Texas Tech meet as ranked opponents for the first time since 1989, while Dabo Swinney and Bill Belichick face mounting pressure before Clemson-North Carolina. Alabama looks to carry its second-half momentum against Florida State, and Auburn meets Florida in a battle of first-year SEC coaches.

Here are our expert picks for the biggest games of the Week 3 college football season.

College football in Week 3 kicks off with No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), followed by No. 22 Houston at No. 13 Texas Tech (8 p.m. ET, FOX) and No. 21 Oregon hosting Portland State (10:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network).