College Football Perfect starts by Texas, Oklahoma set up must-see Red River Showdown Published Oct. 2, 2023 11:34 a.m. ET

Perfect starts by Texas and Oklahoma have set up the 43rd meeting between the Red River Rivals where both teams will be ranked.

The Longhorns were No. 3 in Sunday's AP Top 25 and the Sooners moved up a couple of spots to a season-high No. 12.

The top of the rankings were mostly unchanged, with Georgia No. 1 and Michigan No. 2, though the Bulldogs received a season-low 35 first-place votes out of a possible 62.

The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry has the second-most ranked matchups of any series in major college football. Michigan-Ohio State is No. 1. The Wolverines and Buckeyes have played 48 times when both teams were ranked, including last year.

The combined ranking of 15 for Oklahoma and Texas is the best for a Red River Game since 2011, when they were a combined 14, with the Sooners at No. 3 and Longhorns 11th.

In 2018, the only time Texas and Oklahoma have met in the Big 12 Conference Championship, the combined ranking also was 14 (Oklahoma at No. 5 and Texas at No. 9).

This will be the last Red River Rivalry played in the Big 12, with Texas and Oklahoma headed to the Southeastern Conference next year. And as with 2018, it could very well be the first of two meetings.

There is a long way to go, but Texas and Oklahoma were the only two ranked teams in the Big 12 this week. The last time the Big 12 had only two ranked teams was September 2021.

The last time Texas and Oklahoma played in the regular season with both in the top 10 was 2008, when No. 5 Texas beat No. 1 Oklahoma.

Longhorns fans recall that one especially well because the Sooners ended up being ranked higher at the end of the regular season and went on to play for both the Big 12 and BCS Championships.

Reality Check believes both the Longhorns and Sooners have a case to be ranked even higher this week.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

