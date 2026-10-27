College Football
College Football
Penn State vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9
Published Oct. 31, 2026 4:15 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Purdue vs. Penn State at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.
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Moneyline
- Purdue: +235
- Penn State: -290
Spread
- Purdue +7.5: -108
- Penn State -7.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 54.5: -115
- Under 54.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- Penn State has lost four straight and has yet to beat a Power 4 team this season.
- Purdue's Ryan Browne is the Big Ten's third-leading passer with 1,822 yards and Penn State's Rocco Becht is fifth with 1,664 yards.
- Last time Purdue beat Penn State was 2004, also the only time the Boilermakers won at Penn State. The Nittany Lions have won 11 straight over Purdue, averaging 34 points and allowing just 14.5 points over those 11 games.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
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