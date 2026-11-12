Penn State vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11

The Penn State Nittany Lions kick off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Penn State vs. Minnesota at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.

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Minnesota @ Penn State Odds

Moneyline

Penn State: -355

Minnesota: +280

Spread

Penn State -9.5: -108

Minnesota +9.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 41.5: -115

Under 41.5: -105

Minnesota @ Penn State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Minnesota is 6-11 all-time against Penn State and has lost the last two meetings. They are just 2-6 when playing at Penn State.

Minnesota quarterback, Drake Lindsey, is tied for second in the Big Ten in interceptions thrown this season with seven.

Penn State's running back, Carson Hansen, had his first 100-yard game this season last week against Washington. Hansen rushed for 119 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

The Pick: Minnesota +9.5

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota