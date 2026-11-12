College Football
College Football
Penn State vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
Published Nov. 14, 2026 7:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Penn State Nittany Lions kick off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Penn State vs. Minnesota at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Moneyline
- Penn State: -355
- Minnesota: +280
Spread
- Penn State -9.5: -108
- Minnesota +9.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 41.5: -115
- Under 41.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- Minnesota is 6-11 all-time against Penn State and has lost the last two meetings. They are just 2-6 when playing at Penn State.
- Minnesota quarterback, Drake Lindsey, is tied for second in the Big Ten in interceptions thrown this season with seven.
- Penn State's running back, Carson Hansen, had his first 100-yard game this season last week against Washington. Hansen rushed for 119 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
share
NEXT STORY
2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1
recommended
-
Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets
2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana
-
2026 College Football Week 11: Best Games To Watch This Weekend
College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More
Inside The Investments Powering Wake Forest Toward The College Football Playoff
-
CFB Week 11 Betting Report: Can Arizona, Illinois Topple The Undefeateds?
CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 11 Games, Including Indiana-USC, Texas-LSU
College Football Week 11 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch
Item 1 of 3