College Football Oregon vs. Washington live updates: Ducks on comeback trail in Pac-12 title game Updated Dec. 1, 2023 10:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's championship week in the 2023 college football season, and the action kicks off with a monster matchup tonight, as No. 5 Oregon takes on No. 3 Washington in the Pac-12 title game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Heisman Trophy hopefuls Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr . will have a prime-time stage to leave one last impressive on voters.

But that's not all that's at stake, as the Huskies (12-0) and Ducks (11-1), two of the four conference teams ranked in the AP Top 25, will battle for an almost certain spot in the College Football Playoff. The Pac-12 has not placed a team in the playoffs since the Huskies made it in the 2016 season.

And the backdrop to all of this is the fact that this is the last Pac-12 game as we know it, as while the name of the conference might live on in some fashion, every school in the league — other than Oregon State and Washington State — is heading to other conferences next year. Washington and Oregon will be Big Ten Conference rivals, while their respective state rivals try to keep the Pac-12 going in some form with the help of an alliance with the Mountain West.

ADVERTISEMENT

A victory for Washington would cap a perfect season — which would include beating Oregon twice — that will continue into the CFP.

A win for Oregon means the Ducks are Pac-12 champs, but a final-four spot is not guaranteed.

Here are the top moments!

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington

6:40 3Q: Penix, Nix trade interceptions

On third-and-long, Oregon brought some pressure and this time it forced a bad throw from Michael Penix. Kyree Jackson came up with the interception, and Oregon was in business.

But Bo Nix gave it right back, throwing it right to Washington's Mishael Powell. The back-and-forth continued.

9:39 3Q: TOUCHDOWN, DUCKS!

Oregon went for it on fourth down again, this time on fourth-and-goal from the 2. Bo Nix connected with Terrance Ferguson for the second time in this game.

The Ducks have now sandwiched back-to-back scores around the halftime break to pull within 20-17.

13:34 3Q: Oregon gets aggressive

Fourth-and-5? No problem! Bo Nix connected with Troy Franklin to keep the drive alive.

0:09 2Q: TOUCHDOWN, DUCKS!

Oregon put together a huge drive before the half to pull within 20-10 on a pretty 2-yard toss from Bo Nix. The Ducks will receive the ball to start the second half. Nix has completed 11 of his last 14 passes. The drive was aided by an … interesting … pass interference penalty.

1:43 2Q: Washington tacks on a field goal

Washington went 64 yards on seven plays before Oregon held firm. Gabe Gross then nailed his second field goal to increase the Huskies' lead to 20-3.

4:31 2Q: Penix → Odunze

Michael Penix and Rome Odunze have been one of the most dangerous combos in the nation this season. They beat double coverage on this play.

5:25 2Q: Another three-and-out for Oregon

The Washington defense has continued to make big plays, earning another stop with a nice tackle in the open field.

Note from FOX Sports research: Washington won the first matchup against Oregon this season 36-33. Regular season winners are 7-1 in rematch Pac-12 title games. The lone team to avenge its loss was Oregon in 2014 (won 51-13 vs Arizona).

6:48: TOUCHDOWN, HUSKIES!

If you're going to blitz Michael Penix, you'd better get home, otherwise he might connect on a long pass, as he did on a 45-yard gain to Jalen McMillan. One play later, Germie Bernard scored from 4 yards out to make it 17-3.

8:49 2Q: Oregon on the board!

Oregon's first good drive of the game covered 72 yards in 11 plays before stalling out in the red zone. A 36-yard field goal pulled Oregon within 10-3.

9:30 2Q: Troy Franklin sets a record

Oregon has put together a nice drive, with Troy Franklin making plays, including an 11-yard gain off a short pass in which he danced away from multiple defenders. That play was his 78th catch of the season, an Oregon record.

End of 1Q: Washington leads 10-0

There is a lot of football left, but the Huskies have dominated so far. Washington leads in time of possession (13:13-1:47), total plays (25-6) and total yards (117-9).

2:31: Oregon's offense in slow motion so far

Oregon has run six offensive plays so far and has yet to earn a first down. Another drive, another punt for the Ducks.

3:46 1Q: TOUCHDOWN, HUSKIES!

A fine punt return set Washington up with a short field, and the Huskies took advantage with a six-play scoring drive. Dillon Johnson punched it in with a 6-yard run around the left end. Johnson already has 53 rushing yards on nine carries, an average of 5.8 yards per carry.

7:24 1Q: Three-and-out

The prowess of Oregon's offense is well-documented, but Washington's defense had a strong start. The Huskies even got a little help from an (un)official extra defender.

7:38 1Q: Huskies strike first

The Huskies put together a 15-play drive for 54 yards before Oregon came up with the stop. A 38-yard field goal put Washington up 3-0.

11:10 1Q: Close call!

Michael Penix almost tossed an interception on Washington's opening drive, due to a miscommunication with receiver Rome Odunze.

Pregame scene

The Pac-12 is taking over Las Vegas.

The quarterbacks arrived in style ahead of a huge moment for both of them.

Both schools released hype videos — of course — and they brought chills.

Joel Klatt offered a special goodbye message to the Pac-12.

Both teams received well-wishes ahead of the game from notable alumni Warren Moon, Kayvon Thibodeaux and more.

share