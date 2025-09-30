College Football Oregon QB Dante Moore Joins Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team Updated Sep. 30, 2025 6:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Welcome to Dante's Inferno.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, fresh off a brilliant performance in the Ducks' memorable 30-24 win over then-No. 3 Penn State, was selected as the newest member of Gus Johnson's "GOT IT" team.

Moore, who doubles as a childhood author (yes, just check out the video above), completed 29 of 39 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, cementing himself as the Heisman Trophy favorite.

"Dante Moore was brilliant," Johnson said of the Ducks' QB. "Overtime is when he caught fire."

Moore completed all four of his pass attempts in overtime, totaling 42 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, including a 25-yard strike to Gary Bryant Jr. in the second overtime, which turned out to be the game-winning score.

"In your book, you talk about turning your dreams into a reality," Johnson says. "Well, at Penn State, you did just that, Dante Moore."

Welcome to the "GOT IT" team, Dante.

