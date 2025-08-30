College Football
One Last Pick: Lee Corso Rides with Ohio State in Final College GameDay Appearance
College Football

One Last Pick: Lee Corso Rides with Ohio State in Final College GameDay Appearance

Updated Aug. 30, 2025 1:13 p.m. ET

All the stops are being pulled out for Lee Corso's last day on the job.

Corso, 90, is the beloved coach and college football analyst making his final appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday. And ahead of the huge matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State (on FOX and the FOX Sports App), FOX's "Big New Kickoff" and Tom Rinaldi paid tribute. 

"Big Noon Kickoff" celebrates Lee Corso’s legendary career

"Big Noon Kickoff" celebrates Lee Corso’s legendary career

Then, just before the big game got underway, Corso made his final headgear pick, choosing Ohio State to defend its home field and take down the top-ranked Longhorns. 

"This is one of the easiest picks I've ever made," Corso said. "Texas is loaded. Texas is No. 1. They have a Manning at quarterback. Poor Ohio State. They ain't got a chance."

Turns out, sarcasm is Corso's most fluent language. 

"Give me my first love," Corso said before putting on a Brutus Buckeye head. His first-ever college football headgear pick was also Ohio State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

After Corso made the pick, the Ohio State band got in formation and spelled out "Corso" on the field. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Texas vs. Ohio State: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction

Texas vs. Ohio State: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes