One Last Pick: Lee Corso Rides with Ohio State in Final College GameDay Appearance
All the stops are being pulled out for Lee Corso's last day on the job.
Corso, 90, is the beloved coach and college football analyst making his final appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday. And ahead of the huge matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State (on FOX and the FOX Sports App), FOX's "Big New Kickoff" and Tom Rinaldi paid tribute.
"Big Noon Kickoff" celebrates Lee Corso’s legendary career
Then, just before the big game got underway, Corso made his final headgear pick, choosing Ohio State to defend its home field and take down the top-ranked Longhorns.
"This is one of the easiest picks I've ever made," Corso said. "Texas is loaded. Texas is No. 1. They have a Manning at quarterback. Poor Ohio State. They ain't got a chance."
Turns out, sarcasm is Corso's most fluent language.
"Give me my first love," Corso said before putting on a Brutus Buckeye head. His first-ever college football headgear pick was also Ohio State.
After Corso made the pick, the Ohio State band got in formation and spelled out "Corso" on the field.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 College Football Week 1 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Manning Heads Home, Five Clemson Players in First Round
Ohio State vs Texas Predictions, Odds, Expert Picks
-
OSU vs. Texas 'Could See the Most Money We’ve Ever Had for an Opening Week'
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Study Guide: A Historic Week 1 Slate
Breaking Down Texas vs. Ohio State: Matchups, X-Factors, and CFP Stakes
-
Saturday Belongs to Julian Sayin — and All of College Football Is Watching
Cardale Jones: 'Championships Should Never Be Taken Away'... Except Michigan's?
Brady Quinn: Texas-OSU May Be 'Biggest Matchup in CFB History to Start a Season'
-
2025 College Football Week 1 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Manning Heads Home, Five Clemson Players in First Round
Ohio State vs Texas Predictions, Odds, Expert Picks
-
OSU vs. Texas 'Could See the Most Money We’ve Ever Had for an Opening Week'
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Study Guide: A Historic Week 1 Slate
Breaking Down Texas vs. Ohio State: Matchups, X-Factors, and CFP Stakes
-
Saturday Belongs to Julian Sayin — and All of College Football Is Watching
Cardale Jones: 'Championships Should Never Be Taken Away'... Except Michigan's?
Brady Quinn: Texas-OSU May Be 'Biggest Matchup in CFB History to Start a Season'