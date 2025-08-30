College Football One Last Pick: Lee Corso Rides with Ohio State in Final College GameDay Appearance Updated Aug. 30, 2025 1:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

All the stops are being pulled out for Lee Corso's last day on the job.

Corso, 90, is the beloved coach and college football analyst making his final appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday. And ahead of the huge matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State (on FOX and the FOX Sports App), FOX's "Big New Kickoff" and Tom Rinaldi paid tribute.

"Big Noon Kickoff" celebrates Lee Corso’s legendary career

Then, just before the big game got underway, Corso made his final headgear pick, choosing Ohio State to defend its home field and take down the top-ranked Longhorns.

"This is one of the easiest picks I've ever made," Corso said. "Texas is loaded. Texas is No. 1. They have a Manning at quarterback. Poor Ohio State. They ain't got a chance."

Turns out, sarcasm is Corso's most fluent language.

"Give me my first love," Corso said before putting on a Brutus Buckeye head. His first-ever college football headgear pick was also Ohio State.

After Corso made the pick, the Ohio State band got in formation and spelled out "Corso" on the field.

