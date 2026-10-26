College Football
Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy Ruled Out vs. Auburn After Dislocating His Left Shoulder
College Football

Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy Ruled Out vs. Auburn After Dislocating His Left Shoulder

Published Oct. 26, 2026 6:15 p.m. ET

Mississippi running back Kewan Lacy will miss this week's game against Auburn after dislocating his shoulder during the third quarter of Ole Miss' loss to Texas, Rebels coach Pete Golding said Monday.

"It wasn’t exactly what it was before, it was different," Golding said. "Obviously, he’s not going to play this week."

Recurring injuries to the left shoulder have troubled the preseason All-America selection, who rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns during the 2025 season. A separate shoulder injury during a victory over LSU followed a lower leg injury in the season-opening win over Louisville.

Lacy was sidelined against Florida before an open date and a seven-carry performance at Vanderbilt. Lacy had a season-high 122 yards in a victory over Missouri before the injury against the Longhorns.

"We’re going to evaluate that moving forward, kind of what it looks like," Golding said of Lacy's prospects for returning to the field later this season. "But there’s no chance that we’re going to try that at all this week."

Lacy has rushed for 352 yards and five touchdowns this season. In his absence, Ole Miss is expected to deploy a four-player rotation headed by Michigan State transfer junior Makhi Frazier. Senior Joshua Dye and sophomores JT Lindsey and Shekai Mills-Knight have played in reserve roles, but Frazier has gotten extensive playing time, rushing for 301 yards.

"We’re going to need all those guys moving forward," Golding said. "We need to do a good job in that room creating roles for them, allow them to execute throughout the week so we can play better on Saturday."

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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