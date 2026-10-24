College Football Chaos: Upsets, Field Storms And Unforgettable Scenes

"College football chaos strikes again."

Those were the words of FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Jack Kizer as Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV took a final knee to seal the Bearcats’ memorable 37-24 upset of No. 8 Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

If only he had known what was coming …

After a historic Week 7 slate in which five teams ranked in the AP Top 8 lost on the same day, college football delivered another wave of upsets — and unforgettable celebrations — for the second consecutive weekend.

From coast to coast, fans gave us plenty of incredible scenes. Here are the best sights and sounds from another wild Saturday of college football:

Noon ET: A Big 12 Stunner

How it went down: Cincinnati QB JC French IV threw for 172 yards and a career-high four touchdowns and running back Cole Tabb rushed for a career-best 173 yards and a TD as Cincinnati stunned the No. 8-ranked Red Raiders on Saturday. It was the Bearcats' first win over a top-10 team at home since Nov. 18, 2006, when they defeated No. 7 Rutgers, 30-11.

He said WHAT!?: "I'm as frustrated as I've ever been in my 32 years of coaching. I'm really searching for words." - Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire

Scenes from the field: A sea of red poured onto the field as students spilled over the railings, cellphones raised to capture every moment. Cheerleaders lifted their megaphones to the sky as fans jumped up and down in celebration. Head coach Scott Satterfield was escorted off the field, pointing toward the cameras in celebration. The mascot went crowd-surfing. Nippert Stadium had become one giant party, with Bearcats fans soaking in every second of a memorable upset.

3:30 p.m. ET: A Golden Upset

How it went down: Minnesota kicker Luke Drzewiwcki hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired, and the Gophers beat No. 15 Iowa 13-10 Saturday to claim the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for the first time since 2023 and second time in 12 years.

He said WHAT!?: "This is what college football is all about. This is about the players. This is about these kids. Our fans. Our players. Our state!" - Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck

Scenes from the field: Drake Lindsey threw his hands into the air, soaking in the moment. P.J. Fleck pointed to the sky before shaking hands with Kirk Ferentz. Minnesota players snatched up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy and hoisted it high as fans poured onto the field, jumping, shouting and joining the celebration. For the first time since 2014, the pig was back in Minnesota — and the celebration was on.

3:30 p.m. ET: Chaos In SEC Country

How it went down: South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks rallied to beat No. 11 Tennessee 27-24 on a strip-sack fumble by defensive end Dylan Stewart and Malik Orsan's walk-off, 48-yard field goal.

He said WHAT!?: "That was a heck of a birthday present." - South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer in celebration of his father, legendary SC coach Frank Beamer, who was celebrating his 80th birthday.

Scenes from the field: A sea of garnet and black swarmed onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium. Fans jumped up and down, celebratory towels waving above their heads as the crowd erupted. Shrubbery was everywhere. The stands looked like they’d been hit by a tornado. But amid the chaos, it was all smiles in Columbia on Saturday night — a celebration South Carolina fans didn't want to see end.

3:30 p.m. ET: Down Goes No. 2!

How it went down: Senior quarterback Keyone Jenkins threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Grayson Brousseau in the second overtime, and UCF survived a wild finish in regulation to knock off No. 2 BYU, 39-31. It was UCF's first win over a top-five team in school history.

He said WHAT!?: "That’s the weirdest end of a game I have ever seen." - UCF head coach Scott Frost.

Scenes from the field: Students poured out of the stands. UCF flags waved high above the crowd as Knightro — the towering mascot decked out in golden armor from head to toe — joined the party and went crowd-surfing. Scott Frost threw his hands into the air as he made his way through a sea of celebrating fans. It was pandemonium in Orlando, and the Knights were loving every second of it.

7:30 p.m. ET: Madness In Madison

How it went down: USC transfer running back Bryan Jackson ran for a touchdown against his former team, quarterback Colton Joseph hit wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. for a 16-yard score on fourth-and-2, and Wisconsin’s defense smothered No. 16 USC in a 24-7 upset on Saturday night.

The Badgers picked off USC quarterback Jayden Maiava twice in the first half and held the Trojans to minus-17 rushing yards, earning their second win over a ranked opponent this season.

He said WHAT!?: "Gritty ain't pretty, but that's who we are." - Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell

Scenes from the field: The fans in Madison didn't wait long. As soon as Colton Joseph took a knee on the final play from scrimmage, fireworks went off while Badger fans poured over the railings and stormed the field, swallowing the turf in a sea of red and white. Wisconsin soaked in its biggest win of the season.