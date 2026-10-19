College Football
How to Watch Boise State vs. Washington State
College Football

How to Watch Boise State vs. Washington State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

Published Oct. 24, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET

The No. 21 Boise State Broncos (5-1) travel to face the Washington State Cougars (1-6) in a CFB Week 8 regular-season matchup scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. ET at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. The game airs on FUSA Network.

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Washington State enters this contest having dropped four consecutive games, sitting at 1-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play. The Cougars rank eighth in their division and have been outscored 190 to 141 on the season, averaging just 20.1 points per game. Their offense has also struggled on third down, converting at a 29.8% clip, and the team carries a turnover margin of -7, a combination that has made sustained drives difficult through the first seven weeks.

Boise State arrives in Pullman riding a five-game winning streak and sitting second in its division at 5-1. The Broncos are one of the more complete teams in college football this season, averaging 35.0 points and 450.5 yards per game while holding opponents to just 134 points total. Their rushing attack has been especially dominant, producing 234.5 yards per game on the ground. Defensively, Boise State has not thrown a single passing interception this season among teams with at least 150 passing attempts, ranking first in the NCAAFB in that category. The Broncos also lead all of college football with 9 sacks in the fourth quarter in the 2026 regular season, a sign of their ability to close out games.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. Washington State Cougars

  • When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA
  • TV: FUSA Network

Players To Watch

Boise State brings one of the steadier offenses in this matchup, and Madsen is at the center of it. Through 6 games, he has thrown for 1,296 yards and 13 touchdowns without an interception, while completing 66.2 percent of his passes. That kind of ball security stands out against a Washington State team that has only 3 interceptions all season and sits at minus-7 in turnover margin.

What makes Madsen especially important on October 24 is how his efficiency fits Boise State’s broader profile. The Broncos are averaging 35 points per game, converting 50.6 percent of their third downs, and allowing only 5 sacks all season. IF he keeps Boise State on schedule and avoids negative plays, the Broncos should have a strong chance to control the game in Pullman.

For Washington State, the path to staying in this game runs through Pinnick’s ability to create offense under pressure. He leads the Cougars with 952 passing yards and has added 194 rushing yards, which matters for a team that is averaging 307.5 yards per game and has struggled to sustain drives with a 29.7 percent third-down rate.

Pinnick also has to deal with a Boise State defense that has been more disruptive than Washington State’s offense has been consistent. The Broncos have 14 sacks, 5 interceptions, and are giving up 22.3 points per game through 6 contests. IF Pinnick can extend plays and turn broken pockets into productive snaps, Washington State can keep this from becoming a one-sided afternoon.

When Washington State needs balance, Eshelman is the player who can give it some. He leads the Cougars with 289 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, and his role gets more important against a Boise State team that wants to dictate tempo with its own ground game. Washington State has averaged 130 rushing yards per game this season, so any push from Eshelman would help keep the offense out of obvious passing situations.

There is also a game-flow angle here. Boise State ranks 9th nationally in rushing yards per game at 234.5, which can shorten games and squeeze possessions. IF Eshelman helps Washington State answer with efficient early-down runs, the Cougars can make this matchup more competitive deep into the second half.

This matchup also puts a premium on players who can flip field position quickly. Washington State has 2 punt return touchdowns this season, including a long return of 65 yards, and Dugger’s all-purpose usage makes him a logical player to monitor whenever the Cougars look for a spark. IF he turns a short touch into a field-position swing, Washington State’s offense could get the shorter field it badly needs.

Learn more about Boise State Broncos vs. Washington State Cougars and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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