College Football
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas
College Football

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

Published Oct. 24, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET

The Ole Miss Rebels travel to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns in a CFB Week 8 regular-season matchup at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels enter ranked No. 7 in the current poll, while the Longhorns come in at No. 19, setting up a high-stakes conference showdown with genuine implications for both programs.

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Texas enters this contest carrying a 4-2 record and sitting 11th in its division, with consecutive losses putting pressure on the Longhorns to turn things around at home. They have been productive on offense, averaging 30.2 points and 361.3 yards per game, but a turnover margin of -3 on the season has complicated drives and cost them momentum at critical moments. On the defensive side, the Longhorns have shown a real pass-rush presence in opposing territory, posting 14 sacks in opponent territory, the fifth most in the NCAAFB for the 2026 regular season, and their 1-2 conference record underscores how badly they need a win to stay relevant in the standings.

Ole Miss arrives in Austin riding a two-game winning streak and boasting a 5-1 record, good for fourth in its division. The Rebels have been one of the more complete offenses in college football this season, averaging 37.5 points and 444.5 yards per game, with passing accounting for 290.7 of those yards on average. Where discipline has been a concern, however, is on fourth downs: the Rebels have posted 9 offensive penalties on fourth downs, the second most in the NCAAFB for the 2026 regular season, a habit that could prove costly against a Texas defense capable of generating pressure. Their 3-1 conference record shows they have largely handled SEC play, and a victory on the road against a ranked home opponent would further cement their standing.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas Longhorns

  • When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
  • TV: ABC

Players To Watch

Arch Manning is the obvious Texas name to watch because the Longhorns have gotten more through the air than on the ground this season. Heading into October 24, Manning leads Texas with 1,295 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns, and the Longhorns are averaging 226.3 passing yards per game compared with 135 rushing yards per game. That matters in this matchup because Ole Miss has been more disruptive on the back end than up front, with 5 interceptions and 11 sacks through 6 games. IF Texas is going to control the game at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Manning’s decision-making against that takeaway threat is a huge swing factor.

On the Ole Miss side, Trinidad Chambliss is the headliner because the Rebels have been one of the sharper passing teams in the country through six games. He leads Ole Miss with 1,676 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns, while the Rebels are averaging 290.7 passing yards and 37.5 points per game. The matchup gets interesting because Texas has been excellent at getting after quarterbacks, ranking tied for 10th nationally in sacks with 19, and allowing 17.8 points per game. Chambliss will be operating under real pressure, and IF he handles that heat cleanly, Ole Miss can keep its offense on schedule.

Learn more about Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas Longhorns and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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