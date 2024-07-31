College Football
College Football
10 Oldest College Football Rivalries
Updated Jul. 31, 2024 4:08 p.m. ET
The first college football game was officially played in 1869, and it didn’t take long for rivalries to form. Take a look at this list of the 10 oldest rivalries in college football, across the FBS and FCS:
Oldest CFB Rivalries
- Yale v. Princeton (1873)
- Yale vs. Harvard (1875)
- Princeton v. Penn (1876)
- Princeton v. Harvard (1877)
- Yale v. Brown (1880)
- Harvard v. Dartmouth (1882)
- Lafayette v. Lehigh (1884)
- South Dakota St. v. South Dakota (1889)
- Cornell v. Columbia (1889)
- Penn v. Cornell (1893)
ADVERTISEMENT
What is the oldest rivalry in college football?
The Yale-Princeton rivalry is the oldest in college football history. These two teams have been playing each other since 1873.
What is the most-played rivalry in college football?
The most played rivalry in college football has been played each year since 1884. Famously known as "The Rivalry", Lafayette and Lehigh have met 159 times.
share
recommended
-
Oregon's Dan Lanning explains story of inflatable duck at Big Ten Media Days
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
How Dan Lanning embraced change, learned to adapt in current college football landscape
-
2024 Projected CFP rankings: Oregon, Georgia top early list; Liberty makes cut
2024 College football odds: Big Ten projected win totals, best bets
Ranking the top Power 4 programs to build a dynasty with in 'College Football 25'
-
What to know about 'College Football 25': Arch Manning gets 87 overall rating
10 Biggest College Football Stadiums: Michigan Stadium, Ohio State and more
2024 college football odds: UCLA's win total on the move after press conference
in this topic
recommended
-
Oregon's Dan Lanning explains story of inflatable duck at Big Ten Media Days
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
How Dan Lanning embraced change, learned to adapt in current college football landscape
-
2024 Projected CFP rankings: Oregon, Georgia top early list; Liberty makes cut
2024 College football odds: Big Ten projected win totals, best bets
Ranking the top Power 4 programs to build a dynasty with in 'College Football 25'
-
What to know about 'College Football 25': Arch Manning gets 87 overall rating
10 Biggest College Football Stadiums: Michigan Stadium, Ohio State and more
2024 college football odds: UCLA's win total on the move after press conference