OL Kadyn Proctor reportedly set to transfer from Iowa, return to Alabama

Kadyn Proctor, a former five-star high school football prospect who was one of the top-rated offensive line recruits in the class of 2023, is reportedly looking to leave his hometown Iowa Hawkeyes for the Alabama Crimson Tide — a second time.

Proctor is reportedly set on transferring from Iowa to Alabama, where he played his freshman season in 2023, according to several reports. The Athletic first reported that Proctor was expected to do so. He will not be able to transfer until the portal opens back up for two weeks on April 16. Iowa has not yet even begun its spring football practices.

After reports emerged of his impending transfer Tuesday, Proctor seemingly confirmed the news on his Instagram account:

Proctor, who grew up in suburban Des Moines as a Hawkeye fan, was once committed to Kirk Ferentz's program but switched his commitment to Nick Saban and Alabama just before signing day in Dec. 2022. Proctor then played in all 14 of Alabama's games in his freshman year, including the Crimson Tide's loss to eventual national champion Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

When Saban announced his retirement from coaching Alabama several days later, Proctor took advantage of the 30-day portal eligibility players get when a head coach leaves and transferred back home to Iowa, where he was expected to play a major role on his hometown team for multiple seasons.

Instead, however, Proctor's Alabama ties appeared too strong to shake despite a new-look program in Tuscaloosa under incoming head coach Kalen DeBoer, including a new offensive line coach in Chris Kapilovic. However, Proctor solidified his decision to return to Alabama after spending spring break with several former Crimson Tide teammates, The Athletic reported.

Proctor's abrupt U-turn could also factor into ongoing discussions about how to regulate college athletes' name-image-likeness compensation, as Proctor had reportedly already received payment from Iowa's collective despite not yet even practicing with the program and now appears unlikely to ever play a game as a Hawkeye.

