Oklahoma vs. Florida State best bet, odds and how to bet
42 mins ago

The Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles will face off in a Big 12 vs. ACC matchup in the Cheez-It Bowl. 

OU enters the game with a 6-6 record, the Sooners' worst record since the 1998 season under John Blake. Newcomer Dillon Gabriel, a transfer quarterback from UCF, leads them offensively. Gabriel threw for 2,925 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his first season as a Sooner. OU's biggest win of the year came against No. 19 Kansas

The Seminoles are coming off a breakthrough season where they finished 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. FSU is playing in its first bowl game of the Mike Norvell era. 

Quarterback Jordan Travis recently announced that he's returning for the 2023 season after some speculation that he wouldn't. Travis threw for 2,796 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions in his junior season.

Here's everything you need to know about Oklahoma-Florida State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick from (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (5:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 29, ESPN)

Point spread: Florida State -7.5 (Florida State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma covers)
Moneyline: Florida State -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Oklahoma +225 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 to win)
Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

If the Sooners can't stop the FSU rush attack, it will be a long day for OU in Orlando. Alternately, the Sooners can pop quickly offensively. Either way, expect scoring in this game.

PICK: Over 65.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

