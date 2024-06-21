College Football Oklahoma reportedly gives Brent Venables new contract ahead of SEC move Published Jun. 21, 2024 3:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As Oklahoma begins SEC play in 2024, the Sooners have their coach secured for the long term.

Brent Venables and Oklahoma have agreed to a reworked six-year contract worth $51.6 million, ESPN reported Friday. He had four years left on a six-year, $43.5 million deal he signed when he became Oklahoma's head coach in December 2021.

Oklahoma, USC & FSU in Joel Klatt’s post-spring top 25

After going 6-7 in his first season in Norman, Venables helped Oklahoma get back on track in 2023, two seasons after Lincoln Riley's surprising departure to USC. The Sooners went 10-3 last season, which included a win over rival Texas in the Red River Showdown. Oklahoma went undefeated at home, and both of its losses in the regular season were by one score. The Sooners lost to Arizona 38-24 in the Alamo Bowl and finished the year ranked 15th in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to getting his first opportunity as a head coach, Venables was renowned as a defensive guru. His most notable work came at Clemson, where he served as defensive coordinator for 10 seasons (2012-21). The Tigers won two national championships and six conference titles during his tenure there.

A few months before hiring Venables, Oklahoma opted to join the SEC, ending its longtime relationship with the Big 12. The Sooners will officially make the jump to the SEC in 2024.

While Oklahoma will be one of several SEC schools expecting to make the College Football Playoff in 2024, it does seem to be in a good spot entering the year. Oklahoma was ranked 17th in FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt's post-spring top 25, while RJ Young ranked the Sooners 14th in his post-spring top 25. The CFP field also expands to 12 teams in 2024.

Oklahoma hasn't made the CFP since 2019.

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more