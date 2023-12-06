College Football
Oklahoma and Texas to keep rivalry game at Cotton Bowl Stadium through 2036
College Football

Oklahoma and Texas to keep rivalry game at Cotton Bowl Stadium through 2036

Updated Dec. 6, 2023 5:10 p.m. ET

Oklahoma and Texas announced Wednesday they will keep their annual rivalry game at Cotton Bowl Stadium through 2036 in a deal that includes significant renovations to the facility.

The City of Dallas has agreed to an estimated $140 million, two-year renovation project — the single largest investment in the stadium's history. Improvements will include widening concourses and adding escalators, renovations to concessions and restrooms, and increasing the number of hospitality areas and premium environments.

The first phase of renovations, to the west side of the stadium, is to be completed by September 2026. A second phase of significant renovations to the east side of the stadium is to be completed by September 2034.

The rivalry goes back to 1900, and the two teams played for the 119th time in 2023. The schools have met on the grounds of the State Fair since 1929 and in the Cotton Bowl Stadium since it was built in 1930. The game is played at a neutral site, equal distance from the two schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Oklahoma Sooners
Texas Longhorns
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lionel Messi took MLS by storm in 2023. What can the GOAT do for an encore in 2024?

Lionel Messi took MLS by storm in 2023. What can the GOAT do for an encore in 2024?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes