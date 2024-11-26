College Football Ohio State's Ryan Day: Losing to Michigan 'one of the worst things that's happened to me' Published Nov. 26, 2024 7:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ryan Day has felt a large sting in each of Ohio State's losses to Michigan in the past three seasons. He's hoping to change that when the two hated rivals play on Saturday (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

The Ohio State head coach admitted that his team's three straight losses to Michigan were one of the toughest moments of his life and only topped by the loss of a loved one.

"We felt what it's like to not win this game, and it's bad. It's one of the worst things that's happened to me in my life, quite honestly," Day said in an interview on WBNS' "Game Time with Ryan Day." "Other than losing my father and a few other things, like it's quite honestly, for my family, the worst thing that's happened. So we can never have that happen again, ever. And that's been the approach all season."

While Day has been one of college football's winningest coaches since he was promoted by Ohio State in 2019 (66-9), his inability to win in the majority of the Buckeyes' biggest games has led to scrutiny. Day is 1-3 against Michigan, with his only win coming in 2019 (the two teams did not play in the COVID-shortened 2020 season).

Entering Saturday's game, Ohio State holds a clear edge over Michigan. The Buckeyes are 10-1 and Day has notched two top-five victories in November, improving his record against top-five opponents to 4-6. The Wolverines, meanwhile, have struggled offensively in their first season under Sherrone Moore, causing them to enter The Game with a 6-5 record.

Even though Ohio State seems to be on a playoff track regardless of what happens Saturday, it still seems imperative for Day to beat Michigan. Ohio State hasn't lost four straight games to Michigan since its 0-5-1 stretch from 1988-93.

When you consider that Day's predecessor, Urban Meyer, won all seven of his matchups against Michigan, he understands the pressure the rivalry brings, saying it's "not just a game — it's our life."

"We know what this game means and certainly I know what this game means. And there's a lot of people counting on this game," Day said. "This is our identity. It's who we are. We don't have anything else. So it's a big responsibility. And the last couple of years, when it doesn't get done, it just eats at your core. And so it just motivates you every single day to come back, to get this done, to stand on the field and sing the (alma mater) Carmen Ohio after winning this game."

Ohio State takes care of business & Is Indiana a playoff team?

Ohio State's shortcomings against Michigan in each of the last three seasons could have arguably been the difference between it winning and losing a national championship. The Buckeyes were left out of the College Football Playoff in the 2021 and 2023 seasons due to their loss to the Wolverines. Ohio State was included in the four-team field in 2022, but as the No. 4 seed had to face defending champion Georgia in the semifinal rather than the title game. The Buckeyes lost that playoff game when they missed a potential game-winning field goal as time expired.

Ohio State came close to beating Michigan last season but fell 30-24 in Ann Arbor to the eventual national champs. After the 2023 loss, the vast majority of its draft-eligible players returned for another season, including wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and defensive linemen Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau. Day is hoping that Saturday will mark the day that this senior class will get over the hump and get its first win over Michigan.

"It's not about me ... it's about these seniors who decided to come back," Day said. "They're the ones that are on the field. They're the true warriors that go put it on the line every game. And they came back for a reason: It's to win this game. And they've made that very clear. So, you know, while we're all involved in it and I appreciate what they said, this is about these players."

